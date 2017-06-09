Alan Irvine: Norwich City's former caretaker manager leaves Championship club

Alan Irvine previously managed West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League

Norwich City's first-team coach and former caretaker manager Alan Irvine has left the Championship club.

The 58-year-old took temporary charge of the Canaries before Daniel Farke's appointment as head coach in May.

The former Preston and Sheffield Wednesday boss had joined Norwich's coaching staff in 2016, working under then-boss Alex Neil at Carrow Road.

The Canaries won five and drew two of their 10 games while Irvine was in interim charge of the team in 2016-17.

"We have had a chat together about a role here and Alan has decided that he would like to move on to explore a future challenge. We respect his decision and wish him all the very best," sporting director Stuart Webber told the club website.

Irvine added: "My ambition now is to return to management as quickly as possible."