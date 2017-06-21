EFL fixtures 2017-18: Team-by-team list

Sheffield United
Sheffield United won promotion to the Championship last season as League One champions

The English Football League fixtures for 2017-18 have been released.

Follow the links below for your team's fixtures in full.

Championship

Aston Villa

Barnsley

Birmingham City

Bolton Wanderers

Brentford

Bristol City

Burton Albion

Cardiff City

Derby County

Fulham

Hull City

Ipswich Town

Leeds United

Middlesbrough

Millwall

Norwich City

Nottingham Forest

Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers

Reading

Sheffield United

Sheffield Wednesday

Sunderland

Wolverhampton Wanderers

League One

AFC Wimbledon

Blackburn Rovers

Blackpool

Bradford City

Bristol Rovers

Bury

Charlton Athletic

Doncaster Rovers

Fleetwood Town

Gillingham

Milton Keynes Dons

Northampton Town

Oldham Athletic

Oxford United

Peterborough United

Plymouth Argyle

Portsmouth

Rochdale

Rotherham United

Scunthorpe United

Shrewsbury Town

Southend United

Walsall

Wigan Athletic

League Two

Accrington Stanley

Barnet

Cambridge United

Carlisle United

Cheltenham Town

Chesterfield

Colchester United

Coventry City

Crawley Town

Crewe Alexandra

Exeter City

Forest Green Rovers

Grimsby Town

Lincoln City

Luton Town

Mansfield Town

Morecambe

Newport County

Notts County

Port Vale

Stevenage

Swindon Town

Wycombe Wanderers

Yeovil Town

