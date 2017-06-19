Adam Chicksen: Bradford City sign Charlton full-back on two-year deal

Adam Chicksen is Bradford City's first summer signing

Bradford City have signed former Charlton Athletic full-back Adam Chicksen on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old former MK Dons man scored once in 21 league games for the Addicks but was released last month.

"When you are playing at Bradford and the crowd is jumping, you know it is a tough place for an opposition player," he told the club website.

"It is exciting now to be on the other side of that and have the fans on my side this time around.

