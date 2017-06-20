Declan Rudd: Preston North End re-sign Norwich City goalkeeper

Declan Rudd, who spent last season with Charlton, made 69 appearances across two loan spells at Preston

Preston North End have re-signed goalkeeper Declan Rudd from Norwich City for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old, who had two previous loan spells at Deepdale, has agreed a three-year contract.

Rudd, who made 34 appearances for Norwich after his debut in 2009, played 40 times on loan at League One side Charlton Athletic last season.

"It should be an easy process for him to settle in," Preston boss Simon Grayson told the club website.

"He knows how we all work and it could be as if he has not been away. We are looking forward to working with him and looking forward to challenge he will provide."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.