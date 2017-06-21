Motherwell: Long-serving Keith Lasley appointed assistant manager

Keith Lasley made over 450 first-team appearances for Motherwell

Motherwell have appointed Keith Lasley as their new assistant manager.

The 37-year-old midfielder and club captain has decided to retire from playing to coach full-time.

Manager Stephen Robinson hinted earlier this month that Lasley was the man he wanted to take over the role, which became vacant following the departure of James McFadden.

"I'm just thankful to have been around this place for as long as I have," Lasley said.

In recent years, Lasley has combined playing with assisting 'Well under-20s manager Stephen Craigan.

The midfielder is in his second spell at Fir Park having joined initially in 1999 from the Paisley side Gleniffer Thistle.

He made 109 appearances, scoring 10 goals, before leaving in June 2004 to join English club Plymouth Argyle, who were then managed by former Kilmarnock and Hibernian boss Bobby Williamson.

After two seasons with Argyle, during which he had a loan spell at Blackpool, Lasley rejoined Motherwell in July 2006.

He added: "From the first day I walked in here, off a building site in to Motherwell and thinking that I would go on to play however many games, captain the club, play in Europe and play until the age of 37 is beyond my wildest expectations.

"It's not fully sank in that I won't be pulling on that jersey again but I'm sure that will take a little bit of time - but the excitement of this opportunity is starting to outweigh that certainly."

Lasley's predecessor, James McFadden, moved on at the end of last season

Lasley played a major part in Motherwell regularly qualifying for Europe and reaching the qualifying stages of the Champions League for the first time in 2012.

His long service to the Lanarkshire club was rewarded in September 2015 with a testimonial match against Bolton Wanderers.

In total, Lasley made 479 first-team appearances for Motherwell, scoring 23 goals.

Manager Robinson said: "I spent a great deal of time speaking to a number of potential people for the post over the last few weeks, but Keith was by far and away the outstanding candidate for the job.

"He is extremely qualified in that he has his Uefa B, his A and his pro-licence and has coached with our under-17s and our under-20s, but just as important, it helps keep a 'Motherwell' identity within the coaching staff, which I personally think is extremely important.

"He understands what it is like to play and do very well here, and has a huge passion for Motherwell FC and the supporters. I am really looking forward to working with him."