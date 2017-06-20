Henry Jones: AFC Fylde sign Bangor City midfielder on one-year deal

From the section

AFC Fylde were National League North champions in 2016-17

National League newcomers AFC Fylde have signed Bangor City midfielder Henry Jones on a one-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

The 23-year-old was named Young Player of the Year in the Welsh Premier League in 2016-17, after netting 14 goals in 32 games and providing 10 assists.

The former Wales Under-21 international and Swansea City trainee joined Europa League qualifiers Bangor in 2016.

He is Fylde's fourth signing, prior to their first season in the fifth tier.

