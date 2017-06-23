Grenfell Tower fire: Community Shield proceeds to be donated to affected

Wembley Stadium will host the FA Community Shield on 6 August

Proceeds from the 2017 FA Community Shield will be donated to support those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Arsenal will play Chelsea on 6 August at Wembley Stadium, and £1.25m could be raised from the match.

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke said: "We hope that in some small way through the Community Shield we can help.

"Football is for all, and we hope it can in its own way give something back to those who are most in need."

The EFL said it would also be donating £175,000, with member clubs contributing their share of proceeds from the match.

Chief executive Shaun Harvey said football was "coming together to make a significant commitment to the cause".

Premier League clubs have agreed to contribute a total of £250,000.

"The thoughts of everyone at the league and our clubs are with the people affected by this terrible event," a statement read.

Seventy-nine people are missing or presumed dead after the blaze destroyed 150 homes in the Kensington tower block on 14 June.

Survivors, the families of the victims and emergency services personnel will be invited to the game as guests.