Andy Halliday: Rangers midfielder goes on loan to Gabala in Azerbaijan

Halliday scored five goals for Rangers last season

Rangers' Andy Halliday will spend next season on loan with Gabala in Azerbaijan.

The 25-year-old midfielder passed a medical at the club's training camp in Austria, with the Azerbaijani season running from August to May.

The former Livingston and Middlesbrough player was omitted from Rangers' Europa League squad.

Halliday, who joined Rangers in 2015 and made 42 appearances last season, is under contract until 2020.

However, he started only two of the 11 games overseen by manager Pedro Caixinha following his appointment in March.

Gabala finished second in the Azerbaijan Premier League last season and begin their Europa League campaign against the winners of the tie involving Georgia's Dinamo Batumi and Jagiellonia Bialystok of Poland next month.

Gabala reached the group stage of the competition in the 2015-16 campaign.

