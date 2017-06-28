Jess Fishlock: Seattle Reign midfielder to sit out Wales' Dutch friendlies

Jess Fishlock made her senior Wales debut in 2006.

Record cap holder Jess Fishlock has not been included in Wales' squad for two friendly matches against the Netherlands.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who won her 100th cap in April, will remain with her club Seattle Reign.

Fishlock did not feature in Wales' squad for two friendlies against Portugal earlier in June.

Wales face Euro 2017 hosts the Netherlands in a full international in Rotterdam on Saturday, 8 July.

The sides will also play a B international at the KNVB Campus in Zeist the following day.

Wales manager Jayne Ludlow has named a squad of 26 for the two games, which are part of their preparations for the 2019 World Cup qualifiers.

Wales squad: Claire Skinner (Aston Villa Ladies) Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies), Loren Dykes (Bristol City), Hannah Miles (Cardiff City Ladies), Hayley Ladd (Bristol City), Sophie Ingle(Liverpool Ladies), Gemma Evans (Cardiff City Ladies), Shaunna Jenkins (Cardiff City Ladies), Chloe Chivers (Cardiff City Ladies), Angharad James (Yeovil Town Ladies), Chloe Lloyd (Cardiff City Ladies), Bronwen Thomas (Brighton & Hove Albion), Georgia Evans (Bristol City), Nadia Lawrence (Yeovil Town Ladies), Alice Griffiths (Cyncoed Ladies), Natasha Harding (Liverpool Ladies), Kayleigh Green (Unattached), Melissa Fletcher (Reading), Rhiannon Roberts (Doncaster Rovers Belles), Peyton Vincze (Oklahoma), Ffion Morgan (Cardiff City Ladies ), Gwennan Davies (Cyncoed Ladies), Amina Vine (Bristol City), Cassia Pike (Liverpool Ladies), Lily Woodham (Bristol City), Elise Hughes (Everton).