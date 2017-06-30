Morecambe sign striker Vadaine Oliver from York City

Oliver has previously played for Crewe Alexandra and Mansfield Town in the Football League

League Two Morecambe have signed striker Vadaine Oliver from York City.

He scored eight goals in 15 games for the Minstermen last season, including one in the FA Trophy final at Wembley.

The 25-year-old also had a spell on loan with League Two Notts County in 2016-17, with his one goal in 25 appearances coming against the Shrimps.

"I've always been impressed with him in the past and I tried to sign him on loan during January," Morecambe boss Jim Bentley said.

The length of Oliver's contract with Morecambe has not been disclosed.

