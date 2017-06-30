David Mooney: Leyton Orient sign former Southend United striker

From the section

David Mooney is a former Republic of Ireland Under-23 international

National League club Leyton Orient have re-signed striker David Mooney on a two-year contract following his release by Southend United.

Mooney scored nine goals in 46 games for Southend after joining the League One side from Orient in July 2015.

The 32-year-old signed for Orient in 2011, scoring 38 times in 140 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Charlie Grainger, 20, has signed a new contract to stay with the club until 2019.

