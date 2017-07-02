Match ends, Chile 0, Germany 1.
Germany win first Confederations Cup title
-
- From the section Football
World champions Germany secured a first Confederations Cup title after victory against Copa America winners Chile in Sunday's final in St Petersburg.
Lars Stindl hit the first-half winner following a mistake by Marcelo Diaz.
Chile's Arturo Vidal and Angelo Sagal both blazed over the bar in the closing stages.
Germany's Timo Werner was elbowed by Gonzalo Jara, who escaped with a yellow card despite the use of the video assistant referee (VAR).
Earlier, Adrien Silva scored an extra-time penalty as Portugal recovered from a goal down to beat Mexico 2-1 in the third-place play-off in Moscow.
Luis Neto bundled into his own net to hand Mexico the lead, but Pepe stabbed home a stoppage-time equaliser to force an extra 30 minutes at Spartak Stadium.
Reaction from the 2017 Confederations Cup final
Germany's future brighter than ever
Having seen their team win the European Under-21 Championship in Poland on Friday, Germany's fans can celebrate another impressive tournament victory 12 months before they launch the defence of their world title.
Their success in Russia has been achieved without a number of players who helped beat Argentina in Rio three years ago to be crowned world champions.
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, midfielders Mesut Ozil and Toni Kroos, and forward Thomas Muller have been rested before next summer's World Cup.
That has allowed a new generation to come to the fore.
Midfielder Leon Goretzka, 22, has excelled while 21-year-old forward Werner has also shown he has a bright international future ahead of him.
It was Werner who seized on a moment of madness by Diaz to create the goal. The Chilean gave away possession on the edge of his own penalty area, allowing the RB Leipzig forward to square the ball for Stindl to tap home.
Germany should have doubled their lead before the break after another error. Jara's lapse in concentration let in Goretzka but Claudio Bravo did well to spread his frame and block.
VAR is questioned... again
Fifa's decision to trial the VAR system has led to a series of debatable moments throughout the tournament and the final provided one more.
Referee Milorad Mazic used a video replay to watch Jara's challenge on Werner, and decided the elbow across the face from the Chilean was worthy of a yellow card and not a red.
The process took around four minutes, and while the technology was used properly, it shows that referee's decisions are still open to interpretation and conjecture.
In the group stages, six "game-changing decisions" were made using VAR, along with another 29 "major incidents" - according to Fifa's head referee Massimo Busacca. That is 35 decisions in 12 games.
There was controversy in Chile's semi-final win, when Portugal defender Jose Fonte appeared to foul Francisco Silva in the box, but the referee did not award a penalty - or ask to see the incident again.
In the group game between Germany and Cameroon, the referee sent off the wrong player after watching a replay, before correcting the mistake following a second viewing.
And in Mexico's group game against New Zealand, there was a long delay late in the game as the referee watched back a melee between players. He initially booked one player, before stopping the game again and booking two more.
Chile's thoughts turn to World Cup qualification
Chile had 22 shots during a high-quality final yet failed to find the net and must now turn their thoughts to ensuring they return to Russia next summer.
Despite back-to-back Copa America successes, they are by no means assured of a place at the World Cup.
They sit fourth in their qualifying group and have work to do in the last four games to ensure they do not miss out.
Chile will have to cut out mistakes at the back and improve their poor finishing.
Before thrusting his elbow into Werner's face, Jara gave the ball away carelessly in another incident, but Bravo saved his embarrassment by preventing Goretzka from making it 2-0.
Boss Juan Antonio Pizzi will be just as concerned at the terrible close-range misses by Vidal and substitute Sagal when Chile threatened an equaliser in the closing stages.
'Even more special'
Germany captain Julian Draxler: "We fought well and deserved this win. We hadn't played together before the tournament, which makes it even more valuable.
"Every title is special, but with this young team, it's even more so. Now we can all go on holiday - and even take the trophy with us."
Chile captain Claudio Bravo: "There was not much difference between the two teams.
"We are sad not to have won, but we played against a world-class team and must learn from our mistakes."
Line-ups
Chile
- 1BravoBooked at 90mins
- 4Isla
- 17Medel
- 18JaraBooked at 65mins
- 15Beausejour
- 20AránguizSubstituted forSagalat 81'minutes
- 21DíazSubstituted forValenciaat 53'minutes
- 10Hernández
- 11VargasBooked at 75minsSubstituted forPuchat 81'minutes
- 8VidalBooked at 59mins
- 7Sánchez
Substitutes
- 2Mena
- 3Roco
- 5Silva
- 6Fuenzalida
- 9Sagal
- 12Toselli
- 13Díaz
- 14Gutiérrez
- 16Rodríguez
- 19Valencia
- 22Puch
- 23Herrera
Germany
- 22ter Stegen
- 4Ginter
- 2Mustafi
- 16Rüdiger
- 18KimmichBooked at 59mins
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forSüleat 90+2'minutes
- 21RudyBooked at 90mins
- 3Hector
- 13Stindl
- 7Draxler
- 11WernerSubstituted forCanat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 5Plattenhardt
- 6Henrichs
- 9Wagner
- 10Demirbay
- 12Leno
- 14Can
- 15Younes
- 17Süle
- 20Brandt
- Referee:
- Milorad Mazic
- Attendance:
- 57,268
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chile 0, Germany 1.
Attempt blocked. Ángelo Sagal (Chile) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mauricio Isla with a cross.
Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Chile) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Leonardo Valencia (Chile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthias Ginter (Germany).
Gary Medel (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lars Stindl (Germany).
Booking
Sebastian Rudy (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Arturo Vidal (Chile) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sebastian Rudy (Germany).
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Niklas Süle replaces Leon Goretzka.
Booking
Claudio Bravo (Chile) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Emre Can (Germany) is shown the yellow card.
Alexis Sánchez (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emre Can (Germany).
Edson Puch (Chile) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Leon Goretzka (Germany).
Attempt saved. Julian Draxler (Germany) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Pablo Hernández (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Julian Draxler (Germany).
Foul by Jean Beausejour (Chile).
Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ángelo Sagal (Chile) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Edson Puch.
Corner, Chile. Conceded by Lars Stindl.
Corner, Chile. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.
Attempt saved. Leonardo Valencia (Chile) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Edson Puch.
Substitution
Substitution, Chile. Edson Puch replaces Eduardo Vargas.
Substitution
Substitution, Chile. Ángelo Sagal replaces Charles Aránguiz.
Attempt blocked. Arturo Vidal (Chile) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Chile. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Attempt saved. Charles Aránguiz (Chile) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leonardo Valencia.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Emre Can replaces Timo Werner.
Arturo Vidal (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthias Ginter (Germany).
Attempt blocked. Mauricio Isla (Chile) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Eduardo Vargas (Chile) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Chile. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Attempt saved. Arturo Vidal (Chile) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Attempt saved. Eduardo Vargas (Chile) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charles Aránguiz.