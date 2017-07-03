Adam El-Abd: Wycombe Wanderers sign former Shrewsbury Town defender

Adam El-Abd has won seven international caps for Egypt

League Two side Wycombe have signed centre-back Adam El-Abd on a one-year deal after his release by Shrewsbury.

The 32-year-old made 34 appearances for Paul Hurst's Shrewsbury last season, but lost his place to new signing Aristote Nsiala in January.

Ex-Brighton and Bristol City defender El-Abd left Town last week.

"Adam is a player I've always admired, going back to my playing days when he was a nightmare to come up against," said manager Gareth Ainsworth.

