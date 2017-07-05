Josh Tymon: Stoke City sign Hull defender after he rejected Tigers deal

From the section

Josh Tymon helped Hull City reach the semi-finals of the EFL Cup in 2016-17

Stoke City have signed 18-year-old defender Josh Tymon after he left relegated Hull City.

Tymon opted to cancel his scholarship contract with his hometown club, despite having made 12 appearances last season.

He has signed a five-year deal with the Potters.

The Championship side will be entitled to a fee due to the England Under-20 international's age and their role in his development.

Tymon made his debut for the Tigers in the FA Cup against Bury aged 16.

Hull's vice-chairman Ehab Allam told the club website: "The club is naturally disappointed to lose a home-grown product of its academy."

