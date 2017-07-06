Richard Stearman: Sheffield United sign Fulham defender for undisclosed fee

From the section

Richard Stearman's goal helped Wolves beat Liverpool in last season's FA Cup

Sheffield United have signed Fulham defender Richard Stearman for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old spent the majority of last season on loan with Wolves, making 19 appearances in all competitions.

He previously played 211 league games for the Molineux side between 2008 and 2015 before moving to Craven Cottage.

"Richard was our number one target throughout the summer and I'm delighted he has signed," boss Chris Wilder told the club website.

