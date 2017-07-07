Saidy Janko leaves Celtic for St Etienne

From the section

Janko played 20 games over two seasons with Celtic after signing a four-year deal

Saidy Janko has left Celtic to sign a four-year contract with St Etienne in France.

The 21-year-old full-back joined the Scottish champions from Manchester United in the summer of 2015.

The Switzerland Under-21 international made seven appearances for Celtic last season before being loaned out to Barnsley.

"Joining a club of this magnitude is a great opportunity for me," Janko told the Ligue 1 club's website.

"This is one of the biggest French clubs with a wonderful history and fantastic supporters. Yesterday I visited the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium. It is a very impressive stadium that resembles Celtic Park.

"Physically, I feel very good. I resumed training with Celtic two weeks ago."

