Romelu Lukaku: Man Utd move from Everton a 'perfect opportunity'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (left) sold Lukaku (right) in his time as Chelsea boss

Romelu Lukaku says he did not have to "think twice" about moving to Manchester United from Everton as it represents "the perfect opportunity".

The 24-year-old striker is set to sign for United for an initial £75m, despite former club Chelsea matching the bid.

"It's a club that is hungry to win the league again, to be dominant in the world again," Lukaku told ESPN, who say they spoke to him after his medical.

"It's the sort of opportunity I've always wanted since a child."

Lukaku is in the United States and was arrested in Los Angeles last week following a noise complaint. He is due to appear in court on 2 October.

The transfer for him, initially reported by BBC Sport on Thursday, is believed to include £15m in add-ons.

Chelsea tried to re-sign the Belgium international but were not willing to match the fees Lukaku's agent, Mino Raiola, would earn if the forward moved to Old Trafford.

United said on Saturday they were "delighted" to agree a deal.

"When they came calling I didn't have to think twice, so I'm really delighted to be part of history," said Lukaku.

"Who would say no to the biggest club in the world? The best stadium in England, the best fans. I mean, it's the perfect opportunity.

"I always said I wanted to play for a team that's challenging for every trophy that there is there. I think Manchester United at the minute wants to be the dominant team, the dominant force.

"Now it's time to work hard, work harder than I ever did before and I'm willing to do it."

United manager Jose Mourinho was manager of Chelsea when they sold Lukaku to Everton for £28m in July 2014.

The Belgian scored 25 Premier League goals last season, and United have been chasing him for most of the summer.

Lukaku posted photos on his Instagram account which appeared to be from his medical

The striker joked with his followers about the check-up

Lukaku signs a young fan's shirt

United's Paul Pogba posted a video of himself with Lukaku to his Instagram page on Saturday with the message "See you tomorrow in training @rlukaku9 #bienvenue"

Mourinho & Lukaku - the story so far

Mourinho on Lukaku expressing surprise he was released by Chelsea to join Everton on loan in 2013:

"Romelu likes to speak. He's a young boy who likes to speak. But the only thing he didn't say is why he went to Everton on loan. That's the only thing he never says. And my last contact with him was to tell him exactly that - 'why do you never say why you are not here?'"

Lukaku on Mourinho in December 2015:

"Everyone says it is Mourinho's fault but it is not his fault because I made the decision [to leave Chelsea]. I went to his office to ask if I could go.

"I signed the deal with Everton at 11 o'clock and the first text message I got on my old BlackBerry was from Mourinho saying: 'Good luck, do your best and I will see you next season.'

Mourinho on selling Lukaku to Everton:

"Romelu was always very clear with us with his mentality and his approach was not highly motivated to come to a competitive situation with Chelsea.

"He wanted to play for Chelsea but he clearly wanted to be first-choice striker - but for a club of our dimension it is very difficult to promise to a player."

Lukaku in stats

With two goals against Hull City in March, Lukaku became the first Everton player since Gary Lineker in 1985-86 to score 20 league goals in a season.

Lukaku is also only the fourth player to score more than 80 goals in the Premier League before turning 24 (after Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and Rooney).

He has scored more goals than any other Everton player in Premier League history (68).

Lukaku is one of only three players to have scored more than 10 goals in each of the past five Premier League seasons (alongside Olivier Giroud and Sergio Aguero).

