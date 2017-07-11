Jack Cork: Burnley sign midfielder from Swansea City for about £10m

Jack Cork played for Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics

Burnley have signed midfielder Jack Cork from Swansea City for a fee which could rise to £10m with add-ons.

The 28-year-old has agreed a four-year contract with the Clarets, with whom he had loan spells during the 2009-10 and 2010-11 campaigns.

Cork joined the Swans from Southampton in 2015 and was their vice-captain as they avoided relegation from the Premier League last season.

His contract at the Liberty Stadium was due to expire in the summer of 2018.

Cork made 33 appearances for Swansea last season but might have found opportunities limited next term following the signing of Roque Mesa from Las Palmas.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has money available to strengthen his squad after the sale of defender Michael Keane to Everton for a club record £30m.

Having started his career at Chelsea, Cork played for England Under-19s and England Under-21s, and was also picked for the 18-man Great Britain squad for the 2012 London Olympics.

"They [Swansea] had just signed someone in the same position, we had a lot of midfielders and it was going to be a difficult year," said Cork.

"It's great to be back [at Burnley]. I've got some great memories from the year and a half I was here and it's good to come back and see some old faces.

"It's good to come back and try and have another go here, especially in the Premier League.

"I've heard lot has changed, the whole set-up has changed and the playing staff is completely different to when I was here.

"It's a new challenge for me and one I'm excited for and I'm looking forward to meeting new people."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.