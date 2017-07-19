Alex Penny: Peterborough United sign Nuneaton Town defender
League One side Peterborough United have signed Nuneaton Town defender Alex Penny for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract.
The 20-year-old former Hull City youth player had been on trial with the League One side and played in Tuesday's pre-season friendly game with Ipswich.
Penny's fee is a record received for National League North side Nuneaton.
"When I heard that Peterborough wanted me to sign, it was an easy decision to make," Penny told the club website.
"I want to be playing football and I will work extremely hard to try and break into the team here."
