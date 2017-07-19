Alex Penny: Peterborough United sign Nuneaton Town defender

Alex Penny follows in the footsteps of Peterborough midfielder Callum Chettle in making the move from Nuneaton to Posh

League One side Peterborough United have signed Nuneaton Town defender Alex Penny for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract.

The 20-year-old former Hull City youth player had been on trial with the League One side and played in Tuesday's pre-season friendly game with Ipswich.

Penny's fee is a record received for National League North side Nuneaton.

"When I heard that Peterborough wanted me to sign, it was an easy decision to make," Penny told the club website.

"I want to be playing football and I will work extremely hard to try and break into the team here."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.