Modou Barrow: Reading sign Swansea winger for around £1.5m

Modou Barrow
Modou Barrow has won six caps for the Gambia, scoring one goal

Reading have signed Swansea winger Modou Barrow for an undisclosed fee, understood to be around £1.5m, on a four-year deal.

The Swans rejected a bid in the region of £1.25m from the Championship side for the Gambia international in July.

The 24-year-old joined Swansea from Swedish side FK Ostersunds for £1.5m in July 2014.

He finished last season on loan at Leeds, having previously spent time at Blackburn and Nottingham Forest.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC