Modou Barrow: Reading sign Swansea winger for around £1.5m

From the section

Modou Barrow has won six caps for the Gambia, scoring one goal

Reading have signed Swansea winger Modou Barrow for an undisclosed fee, understood to be around £1.5m, on a four-year deal.

The Swans rejected a bid in the region of £1.25m from the Championship side for the Gambia international in July.

The 24-year-old joined Swansea from Swedish side FK Ostersunds for £1.5m in July 2014.

He finished last season on loan at Leeds, having previously spent time at Blackburn and Nottingham Forest.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.