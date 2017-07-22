Darren Randolph: Middlesbrough sign West Ham and Republic of Ireland keeper

Randolph played for Republic of Ireland at Euro 2016

Middlesbrough have signed West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph for £5m on a four-year deal.

The 30-year-old Republic of Ireland international has left the Hammers following their signing of England keeper Joe Hart on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

Keepers Victor Valdes and Brad Guzan both left Boro after their relegation from the Premier League last season.

"I am delighted to get it all signed and completed," Randolph said.

"I want to come here and get the club back to where it belongs and I want to be part of something special."

Randolph made 22 appearances for West Ham last season.

Boro boss Garry Monk has already signed Jonny Howson, Cyrus Christie, Martin Braithwaite, and Britt Assombalonga on permanent deals and Connor Roberts on loan so far this summer.

