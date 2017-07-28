Last updated on .From the section Football

Junior Hoilett scores past former Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Alexander

Danny Ward scored twice as Cardiff City completed their pre-season with a 4-0 win over Scottish Championship side Livingston at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The summer signing from Rotherham made his mark as a second half substitute with two goals in five minutes.

Earlier Junior Hoilett had impressed on his return from Gold Cup duty with Canada by capping a lively 45 minute run-out with a goal after 11 minutes.

Gabon defender Bruno Ecoule Manga completed the victory on 74 minutes.

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock told BBC Wales Sport: "We have a disappointment that Kadeem Harris got a little injury to his ankle, but apart from that, it was just what we wanted.

"The game was just what we needed, a good work out and there were a lot of plusses for me."