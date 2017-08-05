Sheffield United 1-0 Brentford

Championship
Billy Sharp scored 30 goals for Sheffield United as they won the League One title last season

Striker Billy Sharp scored the only goal to ensure Sheffield United made a winning start to life back in the Championship against Brentford.

The Blades, back in the second tier after six seasons away, went in front just before half-time when skipper Sharp headed in Leon Clarke's cross.

Sharp might have had another after the break when he tapped in a rebounded free-kick but was ruled offside.

Brentford rallied and had chances but were unable to find an equaliser.

There will have been extra satisfaction at this result for manager Chris Wilder, not only as a boyhood Blades fan but also as it was his first experience of the Championship as a manager.

Bramall Lane was suitably buzzing with 26,746 fans and it was a happy coincidence for the home support that another fan in Sharp netted the key goal.

Brentford, who had not won on the opening day in five attempts, saw that run extended despite a much improved second-half which saw Nico Yennaris, Lasse Vibe and Neal Maupay all denied.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder:

"We've had it tough in this city, a football city as it is. That is a reward for the outstanding support, loyalty and love of their football club that they've shown through thick and thin.

"The atmosphere was right up there today. Outstanding effort against a brilliant Brentford side. The roar that greeted us, the positivity allowed the players to lift their game at times when they were very, very tired.

"Billy's goalscoring record speaks for itself and I think we've created chances today. We didn't play particularly well with the ball - we can play a lot better."

Brentford boss Dean Smith:

"A disappointing result, probably not what our performance deserved. I thought first half was a bit of a nothing game, it looked a little bit slow and the pitch slowed up.

"We didn't move the ball as quick as we normally do and I don't think they did either.

"There wasn't a lot of goalmouth action in the first half. I thought we had a couple of good chances. Billy Sharp's had one chance and scored but that's what he does."

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

  • 27Blackman
  • 6Basham
  • 19Stearman
  • 5O'Connell
  • 18Freeman
  • 15Coutts
  • 44CarruthersSubstituted forLundstramat 71'minutes
  • 4Fleck
  • 3Stevens
  • 9Clarke
  • 10SharpSubstituted forLaveryat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Lundstram
  • 13Wright
  • 21Duffy
  • 22Lavery
  • 24Lafferty
  • 31Eastwood
  • 36Brooks

Brentford

  • 1Bentley
  • 22Dalsgaard
  • 14Egan
  • 5Bjelland
  • 3Henry
  • 12MokotjoSubstituted forYennarisat 59'minutes
  • 15Woods
  • 23Jota
  • 10McEachranSubstituted forMaupayat 78'minutes
  • 7JozefzoonSubstituted forWatkinsat 59'minutes
  • 21Vibe

Substitutes

  • 2Colin
  • 8Yennaris
  • 9Maupay
  • 11Watkins
  • 19Sawyers
  • 28Daniels
  • 29Barbet
Referee:
Steve Martin
Attendance:
26,746

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Brentford 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Brentford 0.

Offside, Sheffield United. Kieron Freeman tries a through ball, but Caolan Lavery is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Neal Maupay (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Chris Basham.

Attempt missed. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.

Foul by John Egan (Brentford).

Richard Stearman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Caolan Lavery (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Clarke.

Neal Maupay (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United).

Foul by Neal Maupay (Brentford).

John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Woods.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jota.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Caolan Lavery replaces Billy Sharp.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Neal Maupay replaces Josh McEachran.

Ryan Woods (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

Foul by Lasse Vibe (Brentford).

Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. John Lundstram replaces Samir Carruthers.

Ryan Woods (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Coutts (Sheffield United).

Attempt blocked. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Watkins with a through ball.

Foul by Ollie Watkins (Brentford).

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) header from very close range is just a bit too high.

Nico Yennaris (Brentford) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

Attempt saved. Jota (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Henrik Dalsgaard with a headed pass.

Attempt saved. Nico Yennaris (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jota.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Ollie Watkins replaces Florian Jozefzoon.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Nico Yennaris replaces Kamohelo Mokotjo.

Attempt missed. John Fleck (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kieron Freeman.

Hand ball by Andreas Bjelland (Brentford).

Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).

Offside, Sheffield United. John Fleck tries a through ball, but Billy Sharp is caught offside.

John Fleck (Sheffield United) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Paul Coutts following a set piece situation.

Foul by John Egan (Brentford).

