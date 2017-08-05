Fulham 1-1 Norwich City

Nelson Oliveira's goal was not enough to earn Norwich a first win at Fulham since 1986

Striker Nelson Oliveira came off the bench to earn Norwich City a point at fellow pre-season promotion favourites Fulham, who wasted a host of chances.

Floyd Ayite's low cross spun in off Norwich captain Russell Martin's heel to put the hosts ahead at the break, in a really open half.

Neeskens Kebano hit the post as Fulham chased a second to finish the game off.

It proved costly, as Oliviera tucked Wes Hoolahan's ball past David Button to snatch a share of the points.

It looked as though Fulham had done enough to begin the season with a win on the back of last term's Championship play-off disappointment, creating a glut of chances with just Martin's own goal to show for it.

Norwich had Daniel Farke - Huddersfield head coach David Wagner's successor at Borussia Dortmund reserve-team boss - in the dugout for the first time and his side played their part in an exciting and open encounter.

The Canaries too created some decent chances, two of which fell to debutant Marley Watkins, while the encouraging debut in goal of Angus Gunn - the son of former Canaries goalkeeper Bryan Gunn - included some key saves to frustrate the home side.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic:

"I am frustrated as I could not complain about offside. I'm not sure if it was legal or illegal, simply we have dropped two points.

"I see no point in complaining - it's about looking forward, not about the past.

"It's always disappointing to concede at that late point in the game. We are in a similar situation to last season when we were creating chances but not scoring enough."

Norwich manager Daniel Farke:

"Nelson is from Portugal and very emotional. It was really kind of him to show me the shirt (after scoring the equaliser).

"Hopefully that was not a sign for me because I can't do without him.

"He's a really good guy and has a good character but sometimes emotions burn a little bit in him. But there are no problems."

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Fulham 27 Button

2 Fredericks Booked at 88mins

26 Kalas

13 Ream

3 R Sessegnon Substituted for Odoi at 69' minutes

10 Cairney Booked at 66mins

16 Norwood Substituted for Cissé at 63' minutes

8 Johansen Booked at 85mins

24 Aluko

11 Ayité Substituted for Kamara at 63' minutes

7 Kebano Substitutes 4 Odoi

15 Madl

20 Piazon

37 Edun

42 Rodák

44 Cissé

47 Kamara Norwich 1 Gunn

5 Martin

6 Zimmermann

28 Franke

17 Wildschut Substituted for Murphy at 59' minutes

23 Maddison Booked at 90mins

4 Reed Substituted for Hoolahan at 80' minutes

8 Vrancic

3 Husband

12 Watkins

10 Jerome Substituted for Oliveira at 64' minutes Booked at 89mins Substitutes 2 Pinto

9 Oliveira

11 Murphy

14 Hoolahan

22 Godfrey

27 Tettey

33 McGovern Referee : James Linington Attendance : 20,134 Match Stats Live Text Match ends, Fulham 1, Norwich City 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Fulham 1, Norwich City 1. Booking James Maddison (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Foul by James Maddison (Norwich City). Ibrahima Cissé (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Attempt missed. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks. Attempt missed. James Maddison (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan. Booking Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration. Booking Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) is shown the yellow card. Goal! Goal! Fulham 1, Norwich City 1. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan. Offside, Norwich City. Josh Murphy tries a through ball, but Russell Martin is caught offside. Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Sone Aluko. Booking Stefan Johansen (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Stefan Johansen (Fulham). Attempt missed. Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Denis Odoi. James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Denis Odoi (Fulham). Attempt saved. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Husband. Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Wes Hoolahan replaces Harrison Reed. Foul by Harrison Reed (Norwich City). Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt missed. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick. Hand ball by Tomas Kalas (Fulham). Attempt missed. Harrison Reed (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. . Attempt blocked. Russell Martin (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Husband with a cross. Attempt missed. Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tom Cairney following a corner. Corner, Fulham. Conceded by James Husband. Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City). Denis Odoi (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt missed. Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stefan Johansen. Substitution Substitution, Fulham. Denis Odoi replaces Ryan Sessegnon. Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison. Attempt blocked. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Murphy. Foul by Mario Vrancic (Norwich City). Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Tom Cairney (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Tom Cairney (Fulham). Show more updates goal

SAM's prediction Home win - 48% Draw - 27% Away win - 25%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.