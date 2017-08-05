Match ends, Fulham 1, Norwich City 1.
Fulham 1-1 Norwich City
-
- From the section Football
Striker Nelson Oliveira came off the bench to earn Norwich City a point at fellow pre-season promotion favourites Fulham, who wasted a host of chances.
Floyd Ayite's low cross spun in off Norwich captain Russell Martin's heel to put the hosts ahead at the break, in a really open half.
Neeskens Kebano hit the post as Fulham chased a second to finish the game off.
It proved costly, as Oliviera tucked Wes Hoolahan's ball past David Button to snatch a share of the points.
It looked as though Fulham had done enough to begin the season with a win on the back of last term's Championship play-off disappointment, creating a glut of chances with just Martin's own goal to show for it.
Norwich had Daniel Farke - Huddersfield head coach David Wagner's successor at Borussia Dortmund reserve-team boss - in the dugout for the first time and his side played their part in an exciting and open encounter.
The Canaries too created some decent chances, two of which fell to debutant Marley Watkins, while the encouraging debut in goal of Angus Gunn - the son of former Canaries goalkeeper Bryan Gunn - included some key saves to frustrate the home side.
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic:
"I am frustrated as I could not complain about offside. I'm not sure if it was legal or illegal, simply we have dropped two points.
"I see no point in complaining - it's about looking forward, not about the past.
"It's always disappointing to concede at that late point in the game. We are in a similar situation to last season when we were creating chances but not scoring enough."
Norwich manager Daniel Farke:
"Nelson is from Portugal and very emotional. It was really kind of him to show me the shirt (after scoring the equaliser).
"Hopefully that was not a sign for me because I can't do without him.
"He's a really good guy and has a good character but sometimes emotions burn a little bit in him. But there are no problems."
Line-ups
Fulham
- 27Button
- 2FredericksBooked at 88mins
- 26Kalas
- 13Ream
- 3R SessegnonSubstituted forOdoiat 69'minutes
- 10CairneyBooked at 66mins
- 16NorwoodSubstituted forCisséat 63'minutes
- 8JohansenBooked at 85mins
- 24Aluko
- 11AyitéSubstituted forKamaraat 63'minutes
- 7Kebano
Substitutes
- 4Odoi
- 15Madl
- 20Piazon
- 37Edun
- 42Rodák
- 44Cissé
- 47Kamara
Norwich
- 1Gunn
- 5Martin
- 6Zimmermann
- 28Franke
- 17WildschutSubstituted forMurphyat 59'minutes
- 23MaddisonBooked at 90mins
- 4ReedSubstituted forHoolahanat 80'minutes
- 8Vrancic
- 3Husband
- 12Watkins
- 10JeromeSubstituted forOliveiraat 64'minutesBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 2Pinto
- 9Oliveira
- 11Murphy
- 14Hoolahan
- 22Godfrey
- 27Tettey
- 33McGovern
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 20,134
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 1, Norwich City 1.
Booking
James Maddison (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by James Maddison (Norwich City).
Ibrahima Cissé (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks.
Attempt missed. James Maddison (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan.
Booking
Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Booking
Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 1, Norwich City 1. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan.
Offside, Norwich City. Josh Murphy tries a through ball, but Russell Martin is caught offside.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Sone Aluko.
Booking
Stefan Johansen (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Fulham).
Attempt missed. Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Denis Odoi.
James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Denis Odoi (Fulham).
Attempt saved. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Husband.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Wes Hoolahan replaces Harrison Reed.
Foul by Harrison Reed (Norwich City).
Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick.
Hand ball by Tomas Kalas (Fulham).
Attempt missed. Harrison Reed (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
.
Attempt blocked. Russell Martin (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Husband with a cross.
Attempt missed. Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tom Cairney following a corner.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by James Husband.
Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City).
Denis Odoi (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Denis Odoi replaces Ryan Sessegnon.
Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison.
Attempt blocked. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Murphy.
Foul by Mario Vrancic (Norwich City).
Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Tom Cairney (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tom Cairney (Fulham).
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 48%
|Draw - 27%
|Away win - 25%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.