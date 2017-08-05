Match ends, Preston North End 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
Preston North End 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Daniel Johnson's penalty gave Alex Neil a victory over Sheffield Wednesday in his first game as Preston manager.
Sean Maguire and Callum Robinson both tested Owls keeper Keiren Westwood as the hosts had the better chances.
After substitute Ross Wallace fired over for the visitors, former Wednesday defender Tommy Spurr headed against the bar at the other end.
Johnson scored the winner from the spot after Tom Lees brought down Jordan Hugill in the area.
In a summer of change at Deepdale, former Norwich boss Neil replaced Simon Grayson who left for Sunderland in June.
The 36-year-old is likely to have been impressed with the performance from his new team, as they beat a side which had reached the Championship play-offs in the past two seasons.
At the start of the Owls' 150th anniversary campaign, the visitors struggled to threaten with their best chances falling to Glenn Loovens, who tested Chris Maxwell early on, and Wallace.
Robinson could have given the hosts the lead with a header which he directed straight at Westwood before curling a shot around the post.
Preston manager Alex Neil:
"Our strength is that we have such a good team spirit, they work so hard for each other and we got what we deserved today.
"When you have that amount of pressure, you want what you deserve. We could and maybe should have scored more.
"That's three points on the board now. Notoriously in the last two seasons we've not started well so it's pleasing to get three points on the board."
Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal:
"We deserved to lose the game. We were out of everything. We ran too much in the first half but with no brain.
"We didn't win too many second balls, Preston won all the second balls. We had one or two chances, Preston had more than us so congratulations to Preston.
"No excuses about us, we must do much better to win games in the Championship and we must analyse this game to do better in the future."
Line-ups
Preston
- 22Maxwell
- 14Fisher
- 23Huntington
- 17Spurr
- 3Cunningham
- 4PearsonBooked at 22mins
- 29Barkhuizen
- 8BrowneSubstituted forHugillat 67'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 11Johnson
- 37Robinson
- 24MaguireSubstituted forGallagherat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rudd
- 2Vermijl
- 7Horgan
- 9Hugill
- 12Gallagher
- 20Davies
- 21May
Sheff Wed
- 1Westwood
- 2Hunt
- 15Lees
- 12Loovens
- 36PudilBooked at 74mins
- 21BoydSubstituted forWallaceat 67'minutes
- 23HutchinsonSubstituted forJonesat 70'minutes
- 10BannanBooked at 55mins
- 20Reach
- 45ForestieriBooked at 33mins
- 7RhodesSubstituted forHooperat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Jones
- 6Fox
- 9Fletcher
- 14Hooper
- 17Nuhiu
- 28Wildsmith
- 33Wallace
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
- Attendance:
- 18,267
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Preston North End 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
Foul by Tom Barkhuizen (Preston North End).
Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Glenn Loovens (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ross Wallace with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Ben Pearson (Preston North End).
Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Hugill (Preston North End).
Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Darnell Fisher (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt blocked. Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Thomas Spurr (Preston North End).
Gary Hooper (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Thomas Spurr.
Booking
Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Jordan Hugill (Preston North End).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Thomas Spurr.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0. Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
.
Penalty Preston North End. Jordan Hugill draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jordan Hugill with a headed pass.
Foul by Tom Barkhuizen (Preston North End).
Gary Hooper (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Thomas Spurr (Preston North End) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Paul Gallagher with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Adam Reach.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Paul Gallagher replaces Sean Maguire.
Booking
Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sean Maguire (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday).
Darnell Fisher (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday).
Tom Barkhuizen (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Jones (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. David Jones replaces Sam Hutchinson.
Attempt missed. Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Jordan Hugill (Preston North End).