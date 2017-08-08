Norwich City 3-2 Swindon Town

James Maddison spent the first half of last season on loan with Aberdeen

Norwich City had to come from behind to beat League Two side Swindon Town in the opening round of the EFL Cup.

After James Brophy forced an early save from Angus Gunn, Oliver Lancashire headed home a free-kick to put the visitors in front at Carrow Road.

But Cameron Jerome quickly levelled and Wes Hoolahan played a one-two with James Maddison before making it two.

Maddison soon added the third and, although Paul Mullin pulled one back after the break, it was not enough.

Norwich made three changes to the side that drew at Fulham on Saturday, with Hoolahan, Ivo Pinto and Josh Murphy coming in to the side, but it was Maddison who was at the heart of most of their attacking play in the opening half, as well as clearing off the line from Harry Smith.

Swindon, though, refused to give up despite the two-goal interval deficit and, after Mullin headed in from a Chris Hussey set-piece, Gunn had to make an excellent save to deny him a second and keep out late efforts by Ellis Iandolo and James Dunne to prevent Town taking the tie to extra-time.