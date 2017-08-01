Leo Bonatini: Wolves sign striker on a season-long loan from Al Hilal

Leo Bonatini scored 15 goals in 33 appearances to help Al Hilal win the Saudi Professional League last season

Wolves have signed Brazilian striker Leo Bonatini on a season-long loan from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.

Bonatini, 23, scored 15 goals for Al Hilal last season after joining from Portuguese side Estoril, where he managed 24 goals in 53 appearances.

The former Brazil Under-17 forward previously played for Cruzeiro and also spent time on loan at Juventus.

"The Championship is a very good league and I am looking forward to the project here," Bonatini told the club website.

"It is a big club and is also famous in Brazil and I am very excited to play here."

Bonatini becomes new Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo's 11th signing ahead of the Championship season, which begins when they take on Middlesbrough on Saturday at Molineux.

