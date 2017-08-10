Match ends, Bury 0, Sunderland 1.
Bury 0-1 Sunderland
Championship side Sunderland reached the second round of the EFL Cup with a hard-fought win at League One Bury.
George Honeyman lifted the ball over Bury keeper Joe Murphy after a neat move to win the tie in the second half.
That came after a first 45 minutes of few chances at Gigg Lane, the best of which saw Murphy deny Aiden McGeady.
The Black Cats were wasteful late on as they pushed for a second goal, but Lee Clark's hosts rarely looked likely to force an equaliser at the other end.
Victory was new boss Simon Grayson's first in a competitive game since taking charge of the relegated club, following their draw with Derby in their Championship opener on 4 August.
Sunderland will now go on to play Carlisle United in the second round.
Bury
- 1Murphy
- 2Jones
- 5ThompsonSubstituted forIsmailat 59'minutes
- 15Aldred
- 20Whitmore
- 3Leigh
- 8DawsonSubstituted forTutteat 16'minutes
- 25DaiSubstituted forBeckfordat 72'minutes
- 13Reilly
- 11Ajose
- 33Bunn
Substitutes
- 4Tutte
- 9Beckford
- 16Ismail
- 17Humphrey
- 27Cameron
- 38Fasan
- 39Lowe
Sunderland
- 1Steele
- 21Matthews
- 18BrowningBooked at 45mins
- 16O'Shea
- 15Galloway
- 26Honeyman
- 17Ndong
- 24Gibson
- 19McGeadySubstituted forAsoroat 59'minutes
- 10KhazriBooked at 62minsSubstituted forGoochat 77'minutes
- 11GrabbanSubstituted forVaughanat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Rodwell
- 9Vaughan
- 22Love
- 23Koné
- 25Ruiter
- 27Gooch
- 29Asoro
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 3,470
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away20
Second Half ends, Bury 0, Sunderland 1.
Foul by George Honeyman (Sunderland).
Greg Leigh (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Vaughan (Sunderland).
Zeli Ismail (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
James Vaughan (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Zeli Ismail (Bury).
Foul by Didier Ndong (Sunderland).
Andrew Tutte (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joel Asoro (Sunderland).
Tom Aldred (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joel Asoro (Sunderland).
Tom Aldred (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Brendan Galloway.
Foul by James Vaughan (Sunderland).
Craig Jones (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Didier Ndong (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Matthews.
Attempt missed. Jermaine Beckford (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nicky Ajose with a cross.
Attempt missed. James Vaughan (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Joel Asoro (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Honeyman.
Foul by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland).
Andrew Tutte (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jermaine Beckford (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andrew Tutte with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Greg Leigh (Bury) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Andrew Tutte.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Lynden Gooch replaces Wahbi Khazri.
Darron Gibson (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Jones (Bury).
Foul by Tyias Browning (Sunderland).
Jermaine Beckford (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Harry Bunn (Bury) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
George Honeyman (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zeli Ismail (Bury).
Foul by Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland).
Tom Aldred (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Jermaine Beckford replaces Tsun Dai.
Foul by Joel Asoro (Sunderland).
Greg Leigh (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Bury 0, Sunderland 1. George Honeyman (Sunderland) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Didier Ndong.
Attempt saved. James Vaughan (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darron Gibson.