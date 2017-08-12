Millwall 1-1 Bolton Wanderers

Morais joined Bolton from Bradford in February

Newly promoted Millwall and Bolton shared the points after a Filipe Morais free-kick cancelled out George Saville's opener at The Den.

Millwall, who won May's League One play-off final, went ahead courtesy of Saville's first goal for the Lions.

But just past the hour mark, Portuguese winger Morais levelled the scores from a free-kick just outside the box.

The result meant that both Millwall and League One runners-up Bolton still await their first Championship wins.

Lions goalscorer Saville, who made his loan move from Wolves to the London club permanent over the summer, converted a neat one-two with Steve Morison for the opener.

Morison could have doubled the home side's lead, but his improvised hook-shot was cleared off the line by Mark Beevers.

Bolton rescued a point when Morais' free-kick from 20 yards proved too good for Millwall keeper Jordan Archer.

Millwall manager Neil Harris:

"I thought we were the better team. I thought we had the most chances, got our noses in front.

"I'm disappointed not to win the game. That's two games in a row where I think we've been the better team in this division and we've only got one point from it.

"However, saying that, I'm really pleased for my players that we get our first point on the board."

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson:

"I'm delighted with our own performance on the day.

"Millwall's a tough place to come, especially their first (home) game back in the Championship. We always knew it was going to be difficult.

"With the key players we lost to injury last week, I thought we stood strong as a team and apart from one slack moment to give them the goal I thought some of our defending and players putting their bodies on the line was top class."