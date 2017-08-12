Match ends, Millwall 1, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Millwall 1-1 Bolton Wanderers
Newly promoted Millwall and Bolton shared the points after a Filipe Morais free-kick cancelled out George Saville's opener at The Den.
Millwall, who won May's League One play-off final, went ahead courtesy of Saville's first goal for the Lions.
But just past the hour mark, Portuguese winger Morais levelled the scores from a free-kick just outside the box.
The result meant that both Millwall and League One runners-up Bolton still await their first Championship wins.
Lions goalscorer Saville, who made his loan move from Wolves to the London club permanent over the summer, converted a neat one-two with Steve Morison for the opener.
Morison could have doubled the home side's lead, but his improvised hook-shot was cleared off the line by Mark Beevers.
Bolton rescued a point when Morais' free-kick from 20 yards proved too good for Millwall keeper Jordan Archer.
Millwall manager Neil Harris:
"I thought we were the better team. I thought we had the most chances, got our noses in front.
"I'm disappointed not to win the game. That's two games in a row where I think we've been the better team in this division and we've only got one point from it.
"However, saying that, I'm really pleased for my players that we get our first point on the board."
Bolton manager Phil Parkinson:
"I'm delighted with our own performance on the day.
"Millwall's a tough place to come, especially their first (home) game back in the Championship. We always knew it was going to be difficult.
"With the key players we lost to injury last week, I thought we stood strong as a team and apart from one slack moment to give them the goal I thought some of our defending and players putting their bodies on the line was top class."
Line-ups
Millwall
- 1Archer
- 2McLaughlinBooked at 85mins
- 4HutchinsonBooked at 68mins
- 17Webster
- 3Meredith
- 14Wallace
- 23Saville
- 6Williams
- 11FergusonSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 77'minutes
- 20Morison
- 9GregorySubstituted forElliottat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Craig
- 7Worrall
- 8Thompson
- 10Onyedinma
- 13King
- 19Elliott
- 35Cooper
Bolton
- 33Howard
- 2LittleSubstituted forMoraisat 53'minutes
- 4Dervite
- 32BurkeBooked at 4mins
- 5Beevers
- 3TaylorBooked at 88mins
- 21Pratley
- 16Cullen
- 8KaracanBooked at 90mins
- 14MadineSubstituted forWilbrahamat 83'minutes
- 9Le FondreSubstituted forArmstrongat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Buckley
- 13Alnwick
- 15Robinson
- 17Derik
- 18Wilbraham
- 20Armstrong
- 22Morais
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 12,238
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Millwall 1, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Mark Howard.
Attempt saved. Shaun Williams (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Jem Karacan (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jem Karacan (Bolton Wanderers).
Foul by James Meredith (Millwall).
Aaron Wilbraham (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Conor McLaughlin (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Wilbraham (Bolton Wanderers).
Offside, Millwall. James Meredith tries a through ball, but Shaun Hutchinson is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Andrew Taylor (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tom Elliott (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andrew Taylor (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt blocked. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jed Wallace with a cross.
Booking
Conor McLaughlin (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Conor McLaughlin (Millwall).
Jem Karacan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Aaron Wilbraham replaces Gary Madine.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Tom Elliott replaces Lee Gregory.
Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by George Saville (Millwall).
Josh Cullen (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces Shane Ferguson.
Offside, Millwall. Lee Gregory tries a through ball, but Jed Wallace is caught offside.
Lee Gregory (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Cullen (Bolton Wanderers).
Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).
Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Armstrong (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Adam Armstrong replaces Adam Le Fondre.
Booking
Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).
Jem Karacan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shaun Williams with a cross.