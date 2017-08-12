Match ends, Birmingham City 2, Bristol City 1.
Birmingham City 2-1 Bristol City
-
- From the section Football
Jacques Maghoma's superb second-half strike gave Birmingham City victory over Bristol City at St Andrew's.
The Robins went ahead inside two minutes, Bobby Reid bundling home after Famara Diedhiou rattled the bar.
Both sides wasted numerous chances before Craig Gardner's sweetly struck equaliser from 18 yards.
Maghoma completed Blues' comeback after the break, and they held on despite Maikel Kieftenbeld's red card for a foul on Callum O'Dowda.
Birmingham had looked relatively comfortable prior to the sending-off, for a lunging tackle with which Kieftenbeld appeared to win the ball, but Reid nearly levelled when his shot hit the post.
The Bristol City Academy product should also have scored before Maghoma's well-taken winner, dragging wide when unmarked in the area.
Having been outpassed and outplayed for long periods of the first half, Harry Redknapp's side were much improved after the break in registering a first league win of the campaign.
But they will be hoping a second-half injury for the impressive Che Adams, who limped off with an apparent hamstring problem, is not serious.
Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp:
"It was a great result, achieved with courage, guts and effort. The crowd also kept us going after Bristol City's opening goal.
"You do not want to be one down in a minute but we came back strongly. They were the better team in the first half and we had to hang in and get to half-time.
On Maikel Kieftenbeld's sending-off: "It was a diabolical decision. I thought it was a yellow card. It was certainly not a red. It was terrible."
Bristol City boss Lee Johnson:
"Our strikers looked dangerous and we had some chances even in the last few minutes when Reid hit the post.
"My disappointment was that I thought we had cracked it for five or 10 minutes but then we became a little sloppy. It should not have happened.
"Parts of our first half was scintillating. But I hate losing. I do not want to drain the confidence of the players because there was so much to celebrate but they have got to learn fast."
Line-ups
Birmingham
- 13Stockdale
- 2Nsue
- 28Morrison
- 4Roberts
- 3GroundsSubstituted forRobinsonat 45'minutes
- 26DavisSubstituted forKieftenbeldat 45'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 17Ndoye
- 8Gardner
- 19Maghoma
- 14AdamsSubstituted forCotterillat 60'minutes
- 9Donaldson
Substitutes
- 6Kieftenbeld
- 7Tesche
- 23Cotterill
- 29Kuszczak
- 40Robinson
- 45Harding
- 50Gleeson
Bristol City
- 1Fielding
- 2Pisano
- 5WrightBooked at 65mins
- 31Hegeler
- 3Bryan
- 8BrownhillSubstituted forEliassonat 68'minutes
- 7Smith
- 21PackBooked at 90mins
- 20PatersonSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 67'minutes
- 14Reid
- 9Diedhiou
Substitutes
- 6Baker
- 11O'Dowda
- 19Eliasson
- 23Magnusson
- 28O'Neil
- 29Lucic
- 33Hinds
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 21,269
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 2, Bristol City 1.
Attempt missed. Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Clayton Donaldson.
Foul by Jens Hegeler (Bristol City).
Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Korey Smith (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum O'Dowda.
Attempt missed. Eros Pisano (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Callum O'Dowda.
Offside, Birmingham City. Jacques Maghoma tries a through ball, but Clayton Donaldson is caught offside.
Foul by Eros Pisano (Bristol City).
Clayton Donaldson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Marlon Pack (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marlon Pack (Bristol City).
Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Birmingham City. David Cotterill tries a through ball, but Clayton Donaldson is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Marlon Pack (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Bobby Reid (Bristol City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.
Foul by Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City).
Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Marlon Pack (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eros Pisano.
Booking
Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Bailey Wright (Bristol City).
Clayton Donaldson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marlon Pack (Bristol City).
David Cotterill (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Nsue.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Michael Morrison.
Attempt blocked. Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City) is shown the red card.
Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City).
Foul by Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).
David Cotterill (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nsue (Birmingham City).
Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nsue (Birmingham City).
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 2, Bristol City 1. Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cheikh Ndoye with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Clayton Donaldson (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Robinson.