Birmingham City 2-1 Bristol City

Jacques Maghoma had not scored since December before Saturday

Jacques Maghoma's superb second-half strike gave Birmingham City victory over Bristol City at St Andrew's.

The Robins went ahead inside two minutes, Bobby Reid bundling home after Famara Diedhiou rattled the bar.

Both sides wasted numerous chances before Craig Gardner's sweetly struck equaliser from 18 yards.

Maghoma completed Blues' comeback after the break, and they held on despite Maikel Kieftenbeld's red card for a foul on Callum O'Dowda.

Birmingham had looked relatively comfortable prior to the sending-off, for a lunging tackle with which Kieftenbeld appeared to win the ball, but Reid nearly levelled when his shot hit the post.

The Bristol City Academy product should also have scored before Maghoma's well-taken winner, dragging wide when unmarked in the area.

Having been outpassed and outplayed for long periods of the first half, Harry Redknapp's side were much improved after the break in registering a first league win of the campaign.

But they will be hoping a second-half injury for the impressive Che Adams, who limped off with an apparent hamstring problem, is not serious.

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp:

"It was a great result, achieved with courage, guts and effort. The crowd also kept us going after Bristol City's opening goal.

"You do not want to be one down in a minute but we came back strongly. They were the better team in the first half and we had to hang in and get to half-time.

On Maikel Kieftenbeld's sending-off: "It was a diabolical decision. I thought it was a yellow card. It was certainly not a red. It was terrible."

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson:

"Our strikers looked dangerous and we had some chances even in the last few minutes when Reid hit the post.

"My disappointment was that I thought we had cracked it for five or 10 minutes but then we became a little sloppy. It should not have happened.

"Parts of our first half was scintillating. But I hate losing. I do not want to drain the confidence of the players because there was so much to celebrate but they have got to learn fast."