Plymouth Argyle 2-0 Charlton Athletic

Jake Jervis bagged a second-half brace as promoted Plymouth overcame Charlton at Home Park to claim the first points of their League One campaign.

Argyle were beaten by Peterborough in their season opener last week but Jervis' double ensured they bounced back in style.

It was the Addicks who had the first chance as skipper Chris Solly's thumping long-range drive was saved by Pilgrims goalkeeper Luke McCormick.

McCormick immediately bettered that stop with a brilliant reaction save to send striker Josh Magennis' close-range follow-up around the frame of the goal and safety.

Ben Amos matched his opposite number's efforts, going full stretch to fingertip Gary Sawyer's shot around the post.

From Graham Carey's corner Amos also relied on instinct, using his feet to clear Jervis' first-timer off the line.

But Jervis would not be denied in the 54th minute, with the striker finishing at the far post after central defender Ryan Edwards nodded down Carey's corner.

Carey continued to impress and went close with a thumping 30-yard rising drive that beat Amos for pace.

It was Jervis who made sure of the three points for Plymouth three minutes from time, going solo before smashing the ball past Amos from just outside the box.

