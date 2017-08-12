Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 2, Charlton Athletic 0.
Plymouth Argyle 2-0 Charlton Athletic
Jake Jervis bagged a second-half brace as promoted Plymouth overcame Charlton at Home Park to claim the first points of their League One campaign.
Argyle were beaten by Peterborough in their season opener last week but Jervis' double ensured they bounced back in style.
It was the Addicks who had the first chance as skipper Chris Solly's thumping long-range drive was saved by Pilgrims goalkeeper Luke McCormick.
McCormick immediately bettered that stop with a brilliant reaction save to send striker Josh Magennis' close-range follow-up around the frame of the goal and safety.
Ben Amos matched his opposite number's efforts, going full stretch to fingertip Gary Sawyer's shot around the post.
From Graham Carey's corner Amos also relied on instinct, using his feet to clear Jervis' first-timer off the line.
But Jervis would not be denied in the 54th minute, with the striker finishing at the far post after central defender Ryan Edwards nodded down Carey's corner.
Carey continued to impress and went close with a thumping 30-yard rising drive that beat Amos for pace.
It was Jervis who made sure of the three points for Plymouth three minutes from time, going solo before smashing the ball past Amos from just outside the box.
Line-ups
Plymouth
- 23McCormick
- 2MillerBooked at 35mins
- 5Edwards
- 15Bradley
- 3Sawyer
- 7Sarcevic
- 24Fox
- 14JervisSubstituted forNessat 90+4'minutes
- 10Carey
- 16Grant
- 13BlissettSubstituted forLameirasat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1te Loeke
- 4Songo'o
- 6Ness
- 8Ainsworth
- 11Lameiras
- 17Taylor-Sinclair
- 21Wylde
Charlton
- 1Amos
- 20Solly
- 5Bauer
- 6Pearce
- 22Dasilva
- 19Forster-Caskey
- 3Kashi
- 11Holmes
- 10ClarkeSubstituted forAhearne-Grantat 63'minutes
- 14Fosu-HenrySubstituted forHackett-Fairchildat 81'minutes
- 9Magennis
Substitutes
- 4Jackson
- 13Phillips
- 15Konsa
- 17Aribo
- 18Ahearne-Grant
- 23Sarr
- 37Hackett-Fairchild
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 11,178
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 2, Charlton Athletic 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Jamie Ness replaces Jake Jervis.
Foul by Ruben Lameiras (Plymouth Argyle).
Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Joel Grant (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (Charlton Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Charlton Athletic 0. Jake Jervis (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Luke McCormick.
Attempt saved. Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Joel Grant (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Ruben Lameiras replaces Nathan Blissett.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Reeco Hackett-Fairchild replaces Tarique Fosu-Henry.
Attempt missed. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.
Attempt missed. Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Karlan Ahearne-Grant replaces Billy Clarke.
Foul by Gary Sawyer (Plymouth Argyle).
Billy Clarke (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle).
Foul by Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle).
Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. David Fox (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Charlton Athletic 0. Jake Jervis (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Edwards following a corner.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jason Pearce.
Gary Sawyer (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Billy Clarke (Charlton Athletic).
Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jay Dasilva (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt missed. Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.
Attempt blocked. David Fox (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Chris Solly.
Second Half
Second Half begins Plymouth Argyle 0, Charlton Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 0, Charlton Athletic 0.