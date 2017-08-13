Match ends, Norwich City 1, Sunderland 3.
Norwich City 1-3 Sunderland
-
Lewis Grabban scored twice for Sunderland and also netted an own goal as the Black Cats beat Norwich for their first league win of the season.
Grabban, a former Norwich striker, latched on to James Vaughan's flick-on to open the scoring before half-time.
Aiden McGeady added a superb second from 20 yards and crossed for Grabban to nod in his second at the far post.
Grabban poked into his own net after Sunderland failed to clear a set-piece, while Norwich also hit a post late on.
Captain Russell Martin struck the woodwork as Norwich sought a second goal that would have set up a dramatic finish, but the Canaries fell to their first defeat under new boss Daniel Farke.
Simon Grayson's Sunderland, meanwhile, have taken four points from their two league games since being relegated from the Premier League last season.
Summer signing Grabban, on a season's loan from Bournemouth, scored on his Sunderland debut as they drew their opening Championship match 1-1 at home to Derby, and was on form at Carrow Road.
Norwich dominated possession for much of the contest but Sunderland's clinical finishing proved the difference between the sides.
Norwich boss Daniel Farke: "I thought it was a really good performance - we had 75% of possession in the first half, just over 70% in the second, it was 13-1 in corners and we had a lot more chances than them.
"But in this game it doesn't matter about your philosophy or your performance, it is about the results and it is down to the small things that we lost this game.
"It is very frustrating but the fact that we dominated a game against a side who have only just come down from the Premier League is a good sign."
Sunderland manager Simon Grayson: "This is a tough place to come to and we knew they would be putting us under pressure in their first home game of the season, but I thought the lads stuck to the game plan really well.
"It's a great win and it has been a strongish start for us - but that's all it is, a good start, and no-one is getting carried away.
"What has happened here is in the past - it's all about what happens in the future now and what I will say is that I have got a good, hard-working group here - it's a working class city and that's what the people demand."
Line-ups
Norwich
- 1Gunn
- 5Martin
- 6Zimmermann
- 28Franke
- 17WildschutSubstituted forMurphyat 61'minutes
- 23Maddison
- 4Reed
- 7NaismithSubstituted forHoolahanat 77'minutes
- 3Husband
- 12Watkins
- 10JeromeSubstituted forOliveiraat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Pinto
- 8Vrancic
- 9Oliveira
- 11Murphy
- 14Hoolahan
- 27Tettey
- 33McGovern
Sunderland
- 1Steele
- 2Jones
- 18Browning
- 23Koné
- 15Galloway
- 26Honeyman
- 17Ndong
- 6CattermoleSubstituted forGibsonat 74'minutes
- 19McGeadySubstituted forGoochat 84'minutes
- 9VaughanBooked at 53mins
- 11GrabbanSubstituted forO'Sheaat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Khazri
- 16O'Shea
- 21Matthews
- 24Gibson
- 25Ruiter
- 27Gooch
- 29Asoro
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 26,343
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home13
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 1, Sunderland 3.
Foul by Harrison Reed (Norwich City).
James Vaughan (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Lynden Gooch.
Foul by James Maddison (Norwich City).
Darron Gibson (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Marley Watkins (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan with a cross.
Attempt saved. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by John O'Shea.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. John O'Shea replaces Lewis Grabban.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Brendan Galloway.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Darron Gibson.
Attempt blocked. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Franke.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Lynden Gooch replaces Aiden McGeady.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Tyias Browning.
Russell Martin (Norwich City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Attempt saved. James Husband (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan.
Attempt saved. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Grabban with a headed pass.
James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Didier Ndong (Sunderland).
Attempt missed. Lewis Grabban (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lamine Koné following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Lamine Koné (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Marley Watkins (Norwich City).
Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Own Goal by Lewis Grabban, Sunderland. Norwich City 1, Sunderland 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Wes Hoolahan replaces Steven Naismith.
Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Billy Jones (Sunderland).
Offside, Sunderland. Aiden McGeady tries a through ball, but James Vaughan is caught offside.
Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City).
Brendan Galloway (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Steven Naismith (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Grabban (Sunderland).
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Darron Gibson replaces Lee Cattermole.
Foul by Marley Watkins (Norwich City).
Didier Ndong (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 0, Sunderland 3. Lewis Grabban (Sunderland) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aiden McGeady with a cross.
Attempt missed. Marcel Franke (Norwich City) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Lee Cattermole.