Birmingham City 0-0 Bolton Wanderers

Mark Howard produced an excellent reaction save to keep out David Cotterill's deflected shot

Bolton Wanderers held Birmingham to a goalless draw in a cagey Championship affair at St Andrew's.

Birmingham winger David Cotterill's deflected shot was the closest either side came in the first half but Bolton goalkeeper Mark Howard kept it out.

Lukas Jutkiewicz missed a good chance for the hosts in the second half, heading off target from a corner.

Gary Madine's header forced Birmingham goalkeeper David Stockdale into a one-handed save in the latter stages.

Harry Redknapp brought new signing Isaac Vassell off the bench for his debut following his arrival from Luton on Monday but the striker could not break the deadlock.

The draw is the second in a row for Phil Parkinson's Bolton, while Birmingham have four points following a win and a defeat in their first two games.

Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp:

"I couldn't see us winning and I was looking for the final whistle. I couldn't say that I enjoyed the game.

"It was almost the same team which struggled to stay up last season and that is a big worry.

"There is ambition in the club to get in some quality otherwise it is going to be another tough season."

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson:

"In open play I thought we had the better chances. Darren Pratley had a good opportunity, while Adam Armstrong produced two good efforts.

"All round I can feel the team is growing in confidence at this level. We looked fit and strong and that is important.

"The concentration level was also excellent. The signs are very promising on this performance against a strong Birmingham side."