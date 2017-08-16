Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 1, Sunderland 1.
Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Sunderland
Sunderland maintained their unbeaten start to the Championship season with a draw at Sheffield Wednesday.
George Honeyman put the visitors ahead after four minutes, blasting in Aiden McGeady's cross from close range.
Black Cats strikers Lewis Grabban and James Vaughan went close to making it 2-0, but David Jones' powerful 25-yard strike brought Wednesday level.
Both goalkeepers were forced into saves before Owls striker Gary Hooper struck the bar and fired wide late on.
Simon Grayson's men had the better of the first half, with McGeady's delivery setting up Honeyman to score his second goal for the club after goalkeeper Keiren Westwood flew off his line.
Grabban headed a McGeady free-kick narrowly wide, Brendan Galloway was denied by Westwood and Vaughan blazed over a rebound as the relegated Premier League side looked to add to their advantage.
Wednesday had their chances however, with Jason Steele having to be alert to keep out Sam Winnall's effort before Hooper smashed a half-volley against the bar.
But despite finishing strongly Wednesday could not find a second goal and are without a win from their opening three Championship matches.
Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal:
"We started with a loss of concentration but after this we started to impose our football, we started to create chances.
"We had more chances than Sunderland. We played a very high level of football in the second half.
"We absolutely deserved to win this game with the level of football we played in the second half. We played against a strong team, the way we are playing we will be very strong."
Sunderland boss Simon Grayson:
"It was two types of different performances from us. If we had taken the chances we would have won the game.
"We were comfortable up until they scored the goal, and that got their tails up and we found it difficult.
"It's probably a fair result, if we had got the second goal when we had the chances we would have won it.
"You come to a difficult place and get a point you will probably take it."
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
- 1Westwood
- 2HuntSubstituted forPalmerat 84'minutes
- 15Lees
- 36Pudil
- 20Reach
- 33Wallace
- 3Jones
- 41AbdiSubstituted forFletcherat 45'minutes
- 10Bannan
- 14Hooper
- 11WinnallSubstituted forRhodesat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Fox
- 7Rhodes
- 9Fletcher
- 16Palmer
- 19Matias
- 21Boyd
- 28Wildsmith
Sunderland
- 1Steele
- 2Jones
- 18Browning
- 23Koné
- 15GallowayBooked at 77mins
- 26Honeyman
- 17Ndong
- 6CattermoleSubstituted forGibsonat 88'minutes
- 19McGeadySubstituted forKhazriat 80'minutes
- 11GrabbanSubstituted forGoochat 84'minutes
- 9Vaughan
Substitutes
- 10Khazri
- 16O'Shea
- 21Matthews
- 24Gibson
- 25Ruiter
- 27Gooch
- 29Asoro
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 27,631
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 1, Sunderland 1.
Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland).
Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Vaughan (Sunderland).
Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Vaughan (Sunderland).
Foul by Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday).
Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Darron Gibson replaces Lee Cattermole.
Attempt missed. Gary Hooper (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Reach.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Lynden Gooch replaces Lewis Grabban.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Liam Palmer replaces Jack Hunt.
Gary Hooper (Sheffield Wednesday) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Steven Fletcher.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Wahbi Khazri replaces Aiden McGeady.
Attempt missed. Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Lees following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Gary Hooper (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Attempt saved. David Jones (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross Wallace with a cross.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Lamine Koné.
Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Vaughan (Sunderland).
Attempt missed. Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ross Wallace with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Brendan Galloway (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Brendan Galloway (Sunderland).
Attempt missed. Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Steven Fletcher with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Jordan Rhodes replaces Sam Winnall.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Sam Winnall.
Foul by Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday).
Lee Cattermole (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 1, Sunderland 1. David Jones (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Offside, Sunderland. James Vaughan tries a through ball, but Lewis Grabban is caught offside.
Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lamine Koné (Sunderland).
Foul by Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday).
Billy Jones (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Jason Steele.