Match ends, Norwich City 2, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Norwich City 2-0 Queens Park Rangers
Football
Norwich City registered their first win of the season by easing past Queens Park Rangers at Carrow Road, ending the R's unbeaten start to the campaign.
Striker Nelson Oliveira slotted past Alex Smithies to give the Canaries a deserved lead early in the second half.
Southampton loanee Harrison Reed then made it 2-0, scoring his first goal in senior football with a fine strike from 20 yards.
Jamie Mackie and Conor Washington wasted QPR's best opportunities.
But Norwich were good value for their first victory in 2017-18 - and Daniel Farke's first as head coach following his summer appointment after leaving Borussia Dortmund's reserve team.
The Canaries, who took only one point from their first two matches, missed further chances through Marcel Franke and Wes Hoolahan.
Rangers boss Ian Holloway had named an unchanged team for the third game running for the first time since 2011, but they could not extend their unbeaten start to the season.
Norwich boss Daniel Farke:
"I am very pleased with the win. After Sunderland everyone was very motivated for this game. We received some criticism after the defeat and to be fair it was justified because some of our defending was not good.
"I think you saw a lot of effort and togetherness out there tonight and in the end the players got what they deserved. It was a good performance with two excellent goals and I also thought we defended really well - I can't really remember QPR having a clear-cut chance all night."
QPR boss Ian Holloway:
"I actually thought we defended well for most of the game but what you saw there was unacceptable.
"We could easily have cleared the ball up to our striker and put them under pressure but the ball went straight to them and then they played through us far too easily. We should have been more switched on and covered the second ball.
"Goals change games - and if we had scored the first one I think we would have gone on to win the game."
Line-ups
Norwich
- 1Gunn
- 2PintoSubstituted forMartinat 68'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 6Zimmermann
- 28Franke
- 3Husband
- 4Reed
- 14Hoolahan
- 23Maddison
- 8Vrancic
- 11MurphySubstituted forWatkinsat 79'minutes
- 9OliveiraSubstituted forStiepermannat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Martin
- 7Naismith
- 10Jerome
- 12Watkins
- 18Stiepermann
- 27Tettey
- 33McGovern
QPR
- 1Smithies
- 24Perch
- 5Onuoha
- 6LynchBooked at 15minsSubstituted forFurlongat 65'minutes
- 22WszolekSubstituted forLua Luaat 29'minutes
- 21Luongo
- 11Scowen
- 7Freeman
- 3Bidwell
- 9Washington
- 12MackieSubstituted forSmithat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Furlong
- 13Ingram
- 14Manning
- 16Borysiuk
- 17Smith
- 18Robinson
- 35Lua Lua
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 26,082
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 2, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Attempt missed. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marley Watkins with a headed pass.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Massimo Luongo.
Attempt saved. Marley Watkins (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Vrancic.
Attempt missed. Conor Washington (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Josh Scowen (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mario Vrancic (Norwich City).
Foul by Josh Scowen (Queens Park Rangers).
James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Massimo Luongo.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Alex Smithies.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Marco Stiepermann replaces Nélson Oliveira.
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 2, Queens Park Rangers 0. Harrison Reed (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan.
Foul by Kazenga Lua Lua (Queens Park Rangers).
Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harrison Reed (Norwich City).
Josh Scowen (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harrison Reed (Norwich City).
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Marley Watkins replaces Josh Murphy.
Attempt missed. Kazenga Lua Lua (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Josh Scowen (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Russell Martin (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josh Scowen (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Russell Martin (Norwich City).
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Matt Smith replaces Jamie Mackie.
Offside, Norwich City. Nélson Oliveira tries a through ball, but Josh Murphy is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Russell Martin replaces Ivo Pinto because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ivo Pinto (Norwich City) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Darnell Furlong replaces Joel Lynch.
Attempt saved. Kazenga Lua Lua (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Freeman.
Attempt saved. Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Murphy.
Kazenga Lua Lua (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Vrancic (Norwich City).
Offside, Norwich City. Angus Gunn tries a through ball, but Nélson Oliveira is caught offside.
Foul by Josh Scowen (Queens Park Rangers).