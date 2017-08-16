Norwich City 2-0 Queens Park Rangers

Harrison Reed, on loan from Southampton, has started all four of Norwich's games so far this season

Norwich City registered their first win of the season by easing past Queens Park Rangers at Carrow Road, ending the R's unbeaten start to the campaign.

Striker Nelson Oliveira slotted past Alex Smithies to give the Canaries a deserved lead early in the second half.

Southampton loanee Harrison Reed then made it 2-0, scoring his first goal in senior football with a fine strike from 20 yards.

Jamie Mackie and Conor Washington wasted QPR's best opportunities.

But Norwich were good value for their first victory in 2017-18 - and Daniel Farke's first as head coach following his summer appointment after leaving Borussia Dortmund's reserve team.

The Canaries, who took only one point from their first two matches, missed further chances through Marcel Franke and Wes Hoolahan.

Rangers boss Ian Holloway had named an unchanged team for the third game running for the first time since 2011, but they could not extend their unbeaten start to the season.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke:

"I am very pleased with the win. After Sunderland everyone was very motivated for this game. We received some criticism after the defeat and to be fair it was justified because some of our defending was not good.

"I think you saw a lot of effort and togetherness out there tonight and in the end the players got what they deserved. It was a good performance with two excellent goals and I also thought we defended really well - I can't really remember QPR having a clear-cut chance all night."

QPR boss Ian Holloway:

"I actually thought we defended well for most of the game but what you saw there was unacceptable.

"We could easily have cleared the ball up to our striker and put them under pressure but the ball went straight to them and then they played through us far too easily. We should have been more switched on and covered the second ball.

"Goals change games - and if we had scored the first one I think we would have gone on to win the game."