Sheffield United 1-0 Barnsley

Billy Sharp's goal against Barnsley was his second of the season

Billy Sharp's early goal was enough to give Sheffield United victory over Barnsley, in a South Yorkshire derby that both teams finished with 10 men.

Sharp, who scored 30 goals in 2016-17 as the Blades were promoted, met Jack O'Connell's cross to put them ahead.

United's Leon Clarke and Barnsley's Angus MacDonald were sent off before half-time for a clash off the ball.

Adam Davies brilliantly prevented David Brooks from making it 2-0, but Barnsley slipped to a third loss in four games.

Having tipped Brooks' poked effort onto the post, Davies made another fine stop to deny Jack O'Connell as the home side created the better of the second-half chances.

In a feisty local derby that saw six players booked, Clarke and MacDonald were red carded moments before the break after the pair tussled in the Tykes penalty area.

Sheffield United's second league win of the season is also their ninth in a row at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder:

"We played well today, we needed to be a little bit more positive in the final third after the last two games.

"We needed to be better in the final third today and I thought we did that. We are a little bit disappointed we have not put the game to bed.

"The slight criticism of my team is that we didn't put them to bed, I thought we played some really good stuff."

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom:

"It was disappointing. Compared to the last two performances it was chalk and cheese. The players know that. We started on the back foot and it was a game too far for us.

"It was a first derby for a lot of them, the first time we played three times in a week, I need to learn about these players.

"There weren't many who came out with positives today."