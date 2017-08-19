Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Barnsley 0.
Sheffield United 1-0 Barnsley
-
Billy Sharp's early goal was enough to give Sheffield United victory over Barnsley, in a South Yorkshire derby that both teams finished with 10 men.
Sharp, who scored 30 goals in 2016-17 as the Blades were promoted, met Jack O'Connell's cross to put them ahead.
United's Leon Clarke and Barnsley's Angus MacDonald were sent off before half-time for a clash off the ball.
Adam Davies brilliantly prevented David Brooks from making it 2-0, but Barnsley slipped to a third loss in four games.
Having tipped Brooks' poked effort onto the post, Davies made another fine stop to deny Jack O'Connell as the home side created the better of the second-half chances.
In a feisty local derby that saw six players booked, Clarke and MacDonald were red carded moments before the break after the pair tussled in the Tykes penalty area.
Sheffield United's second league win of the season is also their ninth in a row at Bramall Lane.
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder:
"We played well today, we needed to be a little bit more positive in the final third after the last two games.
"We needed to be better in the final third today and I thought we did that. We are a little bit disappointed we have not put the game to bed.
"The slight criticism of my team is that we didn't put them to bed, I thought we played some really good stuff."
Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom:
"It was disappointing. Compared to the last two performances it was chalk and cheese. The players know that. We started on the back foot and it was a game too far for us.
"It was a first derby for a lot of them, the first time we played three times in a week, I need to learn about these players.
"There weren't many who came out with positives today."
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 27Blackman
- 6Basham
- 13Wright
- 5O'Connell
- 18Freeman
- 15Coutts
- 21DuffySubstituted forBrooksat 66'minutes
- 4FleckBooked at 58mins
- 3StevensBooked at 84mins
- 9ClarkeBooked at 42mins
- 10SharpBooked at 21minsSubstituted forEvansat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Lundstram
- 24Lafferty
- 30Brayford
- 31Eastwood
- 32Evans
- 36Brooks
- 44Carruthers
Barnsley
- 1Davies
- 2McCarthyBooked at 30minsSubstituted forUgboat 45'minutes
- 18Jackson
- 5MacDonaldBooked at 42mins
- 24PearsonBooked at 48mins
- 4Williams
- 7HammillBooked at 45mins
- 20Potts
- 10MoncurSubstituted forPinnockat 45'minutes
- 34Hedges
- 9BradshawSubstituted forThiamat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Townsend
- 15Barnes
- 16Pinnock
- 19Ugbo
- 26Thiam
- 27Mowatt
- 37Bird
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 25,482
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Barnsley 0.
Foul by Joe Williams (Barnsley).
Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.
Attempt blocked. Ike Ugbo (Barnsley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mamadou Thiam with a cross.
Offside, Sheffield United. Ched Evans tries a through ball, but Enda Stevens is caught offside.
Ched Evans (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matty Pearson (Barnsley).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) because of an injury.
Offside, Barnsley. Adam Hammill tries a through ball, but Brad Potts is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Mamadou Thiam (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matty Pearson.
Attempt saved. David Brooks (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Coutts.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Mamadou Thiam replaces Tom Bradshaw.
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matty Pearson.
Attempt blocked. Matty Pearson (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brad Potts.
Foul by David Brooks (Sheffield United).
Ryan Hedges (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Ched Evans replaces Billy Sharp.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.
Attempt blocked. Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Fleck with a cross.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Adam Davies.
Attempt saved. Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by John Fleck with a cross.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.
Attempt saved. David Brooks (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Enda Stevens with a cross.
Attempt missed. Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. David Brooks (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. David Brooks replaces Mark Duffy.
Attempt saved. Matty Pearson (Barnsley) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Hammill with a cross.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Jake M Wright.
Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Basham with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Brad Potts (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Sheffield United. Kieron Freeman tries a through ball, but Mark Duffy is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Hammill with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Chris Basham.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Adam Davies (Barnsley) because of an injury.
Booking
John Fleck (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.