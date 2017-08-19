Match ends, Raith Rovers 3, Forfar Athletic 1.
Raith Rovers v Forfar Athletic
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Brian
- 3McHattie
- 6Benedictus
- 14Davidson
- 2Thomson
- 11Barr
- 8RobertsonSubstituted forCourtat 81'minutes
- 4Callachan
- 10Vaughan
- 9BuchananSubstituted forMatthewsat 86'minutes
- 7Spence
Substitutes
- 5Murray
- 12Matthews
- 15Osei-Opoku
- 16Court
- 18McKay
- 19Berry
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 18Kennedy
- 6Mensing
- 5Manitelemio
- 2BainBooked at 39mins
- 11McBride
- 8MillarBooked at 14mins
- 4MaloneBooked at 82mins
- 7CoxBooked at 51minsSubstituted forCreggat 77'minutes
- 9ListerSubstituted forSeeat 84'minutes
- 10EastonSubstituted forTravisat 40'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Quigley
- 12Cregg
- 14Travis
- 15See
- 16Munro
- 17Aitken
- 19King
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 1,589
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away2
- Corners
- Home13
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 3, Forfar Athletic 1.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Attempt saved. Greig Spence (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Simon Mensing.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Forfar Athletic 1. Greig Spence (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ross Matthews replaces Liam Buchanan.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Forfar Athletic 1. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Vaughan.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Ouzy See replaces Jim Lister.
Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Scott McBride (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Eddie Malone (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Eddie Malone (Forfar Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Jonathan Court replaces Scott Robertson.
Kevin McHattie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt saved. Ross Callachan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Rodrigue Manitelemio.
Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Patrick Cregg replaces David Cox.
Attempt saved. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Eddie Malone (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt saved. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Michael Travis.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigue Manitelemio (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).
Jason King (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ross Callachan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott McBride (Forfar Athletic).
Kevin McHattie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jim Lister (Forfar Athletic).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Eddie Malone.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Michael Kennedy.
Attempt saved. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Kevin McHattie (Raith Rovers).
David Cox (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ross Callachan (Raith Rovers) header from more than 35 yards is too high.