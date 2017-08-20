Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea

Marcos Alonso scored six goals for Chelsea last season

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte praised the "commitment" of his team in a "moment that is not easy" as they bounced back from their opening-day loss to Burnley by beating Tottenham at Wembley.

Marcos Alonso scored a late winner for the Blues as Spurs started life at their temporary home with a disappointing defeat.

Chelsea's new £60m striker Alvaro Morata missed an easy headed chance in the opening minutes before Alonso's perfectly delivered free-kick gave Antonio Conte's side the lead after 24 minutes.

Spurs responded strongly with Harry Kane hitting the post and it looked like they had earned at least a point when substitute Michy Batshuayi headed Christian Eriksen's free-kick into his own net with eight minutes left, Chelsea cursing as Willian had also hit the upright.

However, the Blues showed trademark strength of character to secure a morale-boosting win after 88 minutes when Alonso scored his second, with Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris guilty of a serious error in allowing the shot to go underneath his body.

"We only have to think on the pitch and not to give answers to people," said Conte, whose team were reduced to nine men on the opening day and are without striker Diego Costa, who remains in Brazil.

"This moment is not easy for us but I am very happy to have this group of players because they showed me great commitment, desire and will to improve after a great season. We only need to focus on the pitch, outside does not matter for us.

"I want to thank my players - every one. I saw today the fighters. I'm very happy when I see this type of game. I'm not speaking about football, but this spirit, this heart, this desire."

For Spurs, who did not lose a Premier League game at home during 2016-17, the result means they have now lost seven of their past 10 games at what will be their temporary home while awaiting completion of a new stadium at White Hart Lane.

Chelsea back in business

Chelsea went to Wembley supposedly in the depths of crisis following the opening-day home defeat by Burnley and with the saga over Costa's future being played out as a distracting backdrop.

But there was little evidence of crisis here as the Blues dropped back into the old routine - hard-as-nails defensive resilience and that ruthless winners' streak that allowed them to snatch victory late on.

And even manager Conte looked like he meant business once again, swapping the Chelsea tracksuit worn against Burnley for his trademark dark suit at Wembley.

Chelsea rode their luck at times to stand firm in the face of a Spurs siege either side of half-time - but they retained ambition and it was a defender in Alonso who raced into the area to score the winner.

Tiemoue Bakayoko had an impressive first start in midfield and the mental strength and character the champions possess was shown by their response to Batshuayi's freakish own goal equaliser.

Chelsea's delight at the final whistle was obvious and understandable, Conte punching the air in front of the away section and shouting "come on" as the supporters chanted his name in celebration.

This was just the result and performance Conte and Chelsea needed - and the triumph was even sweeter because it was inflicted on Spurs at their temporary new home, delivering a blow to a side who will regard themselves as rivals for the title this season.

Tottenham's unhappy house-warming

Tottenham's move to Wembley for one season saw the famous old stadium draped in the club's livery and mottoes - as well as a drummer using a microphone to send out a booming beat at strategic intervals.

It was all designed to make it feel like home and an attempt to continue their superb White Hart Lane form of last season, when they won 17 and drew two of their 19 league games.

But this match had the kind of ending they did not experience on home turf during 2016-17.

It was, however, a familiar feeling for them at Wembley - but talk of a curse is surely premature.

Spurs played well for large portions of this game only to be thwarted by a poor final ball and the blue wall of defiance presented by Chelsea.

It was not the start Tottenham wanted at their temporary home, but there is enough quality in Mauricio Pochettino's side to swiftly put this setback behind them.

Morata's tough day

Morata was given his first Chelsea start since his club record £60m move from Real Madrid, presumably with confidence high after scoring as a substitute during the home defeat by Burnley.

This was a much tougher day for the 24-year-old Spain international as he understandably takes time to adjust to his new surroundings, ending in his substitution after 78 minutes.

Morata looked off the pace, was often outmuscled and was guilty of a glaring miss inside the first five minutes that could have made life a lot easier for Chelsea.

It seemed more difficult to miss the target than score as he arrived unmarked on to Cesar Azpilicueta's perfect cross just eight yards out. He slumped in despair as he headed the chance wide.

Morata had few more opportunities to show his undoubted class and looked out on his feet when he was replaced by Batshuayi.

The striker's undoubted pedigree will surface but this was all part of his Premier League education. He will have better days than this one.

Man of the match - Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

Two shots on target for Chelsea, two goals scored by Marcos Alonso

What they said

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino: "I am disappointed because we deserved more but they were very clinical with two shots on target and two goals. We dominated and we were better but if you are not clinical, you can lose like today.

"We are one step ahead than last season. We were much better in every aspect of the game than Chelsea, they were just clinical. I am not frustrated or upset. I am happy with the performance of the players. We are working hard, there are plenty of games to play."

Chelsea goalscorer Marcos Alonso: "I am very happy for the win. There was a lot of talk in the week and it showed we are together, we worked hard and we 100% deserved the win.

"We tried to more of the ball in the second half but they were pressing a lot. We were compact and it was a very good game from us."

Leading from the front - the stats

Tottenham's 19-game home Premier League unbeaten run has come to an end, with Chelsea the first side to win at Spurs since Southampton in May 2016.

Tottenham have lost their past four games against Chelsea at Wembley.

Kane had eight shots, his most in a Premier League game without finding the net.

Kane has now had 34 shots and played 12 games in the month of August without scoring in the Premier League.

Pedro has assisted a goal in three of his past four Premier League substitute appearances for Chelsea.

Batshuayi was the first substitute to score an own goal for Chelsea in the Premier League since Michael Duberry against Leicester City in April 1999.

Chelsea have never lost when they have been leading at half-time under Conte in the Premier League (won 20, drawn two).

What next?

Tottenham are back at Wembley next Sunday when they play Burnley (kick-off 16:00 BST), while Chelsea host Everton on the same day (kick-off 13:30 BST).