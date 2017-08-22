Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Barnet

From the section

James Tilley (centre) scored Brighton's first goal of the season in his third senior appearance

Substitute James Tilley scored his first goal as a much-changed Brighton edged past League Two side Barnet to reach the EFL Cup third round.

Anthony Knockaert wasted Brighton's best first-half chance, dithering before being thwarted by Craig Ross.

Tilley, 19, replaced the winger at the break and swept home a rebound after Liam Rosenior's effort was parried.

Barnet almost forced extra time when Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro's shot was deflected on to a post.

Jamal Campbell-Ryce forced a fine save from Brighton keeper Niki Maenpaa, but the Premier League club did enough for a first victory of the season.

Knockaert, Championship Player of the Year last season, impressed during his 45 minutes on the pitch as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

Bees keeper Ross made his debut after first-choice Jamie Stephens pulled out in the warm-up.