Luke Coddington: Huddersfield Town goalkeeper joins Northampton Town

Northampton Town have lost their opening two League One games

Northampton Town have signed Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Luke Coddington for free on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old failed to make a competitive appearance for the Terriers and spent time on loan at National League side Wrexham last season.

"Luke has hugely impressed us and we are delighted to add him to the squad," Cobblers manager Justin Edinburgh told the club website.

"He is a highly thought of keeper and we think he is an excellent prospect."

