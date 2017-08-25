Bristol City 1-1 Aston Villa

Frank Fielding (right) had a good game but was helpless for Josh Onomah's looping leveller

Josh Onomah's deflected strike earned Aston Villa a point as they fought back at Bristol City in the Championship.

A draw was a fair result after an even match that left both sides with one win from their first five league games.

After a goalless hour, Jamie Paterson scored the hosts' opener from close range, before Tottenham loanee Onomah responded with his first Villa goal.

Both sides had spells of pressure in the closing stages, but Villa earned their first away point of 2017-18.

Robins right-back Eros Pisano almost won it with 13 minutes left when his slightly mis-hit cross evaded Villa keeper Sam Johnstone, but it bounced back off the inside of the far post.

A possible blow to Steve Bruce's side came at half-time as experienced defender Christopher Samba was withdrawn with a possible knee problem.

Villa had initially started with three at the back and found themselves under early pressure from the hosts' lively forwards, with Paterson on form, but after Bruce switched to a 4-4-2 formation, the visitors grew in to the game.

The draw was Bristol City's third in a row in the Championship and saw them extend their unbeaten run to four games in all competitions, while Villa's stretched to three.

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson:

"I just wish we had a couple more points at this stage because I think we have deserved them. But we are definitely heading in the right direction. The fans can see that.

"Both teams put so much in to the game and I thought it was a credit to the Championship.

"We are still looking to sign an attacking player before the deadline and there could be some departures. But to be honest I would be happy if the window closed now."

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce:

"The vultures gathered sooner than I expected this season, which is perhaps a sign of the times, but tonight we have sent our fans home happy.

"They have seen some young players giving everything for the club. It wasn't a classic performance, but the lads have rolled their sleeves up and got something from the game.

"For me, that has been missing for far too long."