Hull City 4-0 Bolton Wanderers

Before this season, Jarrod Bowen had failed to score for Hull City since joining the club from non-league club Hereford in July 2014

Jarrod Bowen took his tally to four goals in five games by scoring twice in Hull's convincing win over Bolton.

Bowen's first of the night put the hosts 2-0 up, the forward nodding home a Kamil Grosicki cross six minutes after the Poland winger had teed up the opener for Adama Diomande.

Grosicki then finished a fine solo run himself for Hull's third.

Adam Armstrong tested Hull goalkeeper Allan McGregor with Bolton's best chance before Bowen added a fourth.

Defeat extends Bolton's winless away run in the second tier to 28 games dating back to April 2015, which was the season before they were relegated from the Championship.

Bolton's cause also took a heavy early knock as Jem Karacan was forced off following a challenge from David Meyler, which had the Trotters appealing for the Hull midfielder's dismissal.

While Bolton's woes away from home were compounded - and they remain winless since earning promotion - Hull put four past visiting opposition for the second time this season.

Grosicki, who was instrumental in Hull's devastating first-half display, was also among the scorers when Hull beat Burton 4-1 earlier this month for what was the Tigers' first win under manager Leonid Slutsky.

Norway international Diomande ensured he marked his first start of 2017-18 in style, creating Bowen's second goal a minute from the end after getting Hull started with his first goal since December.

Hull boss Leonid Slutsky:

"We are working very hard on the transfer market. The international break is a very important time for us. For everybody it's a break but for me and the club it's a very difficult time.

"We have a lot of players on our list. We're working very hard. Each player on the list is a really good player. But it's not easy because we have serious competition."

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson:

"How that's not a sending-off I'll never know. Meyler's left the ground two-footed and launched himself into Jem's standing leg.

"It's a leg-breaking challenge. It should have been a straight red. We won't know until we get him back to Bolton the seriousness of the injury."

"We were second best all over the pitch. They [Hull] were outstanding."