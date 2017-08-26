Match ends, Brentford 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Brentford 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford's winless start to the Championship season stretched to five matches after a goalless draw with Wolves.
Jota Peleteiro struck the base of the far post for the Bees late in the first half, after home goalkeeper Daniel Bentley had denied Leo Bonatini.
Wolves' Diogo Jota and Ivan Cavaleiro both had good chances to break the deadlock after half-time.
Brentford applied pressure late on but could not find a way through.
While Wolves had won three of their first four league games, Brentford had taken just a single point, their worst start to a season since the 2010-11 campaign.
But there was little to choose between the sides in a tight, competitive first half, in which Bentley and opposite number John Ruddy performed well.
The second period was also busy, with Wolves having the best chances, but both sides had to settle for a point.
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo:
"It was a very good game of football between two teams trying to play quality football. Offensively it was really tight and gave us an interesting challenge we have not faced before.
"I said Brentford would be a very difficult game and it was. They are in a totally false situation in the league table and I have told their manager that.
"They had good chances and we had good chances so three points is best but one point is good."
Brentford manager Dean Smith:
"It was a fair result against the best team we've played this season.
"Our performance was really good and we gave them plenty of problems.
On speculation surrounding a possible transfer for Jota Peleteiro: "Jota is fully committed to the cause here and he knows he can achieve what he wants to achieve with us.
"He trains with a smile on his face, the players like him but he did look a little tired today. I'm looking forward to Thursday night being over that's for sure."
Line-ups
Brentford
- 1Bentley
- 22Dalsgaard
- 6DeanBooked at 36mins
- 29BarbetSubstituted forBjellandat 72'minutes
- 2Colin
- 12MokotjoSubstituted forWoodsat 65'minutes
- 8Yennaris
- 23JotaSubstituted forJozefzoonat 65'minutes
- 19Sawyers
- 11Watkins
- 9Maupay
Substitutes
- 5Bjelland
- 7Jozefzoon
- 14Egan
- 15Woods
- 20Clarke
- 28Daniels
- 47Canos
Wolves
- 21Ruddy
- 25Miranda
- 16Coady
- 15Boly
- 2DohertyBooked at 43mins
- 8NevesSubstituted forPriceat 86'minutes
- 27Saiss
- 29Vinagre
- 26EnobakhareSubstituted forCavaleiroat 45'minutes
- 33BonatiniSubstituted forDickoat 78'minutes
- 18Jota
Substitutes
- 5Bennett
- 6Batth
- 7Cavaleiro
- 9Dicko
- 19Price
- 20Ronan
- 31Norris
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 10,351
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Roderick Miranda tries a through ball, but Nouha Dicko is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Nico Yennaris (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Neal Maupay (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Rúben Vinagre.
Attempt missed. Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Florian Jozefzoon with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Conor Coady.
Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nouha Dicko.
Neal Maupay (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roderick Miranda (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jack Price replaces Rúben Neves.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Matt Doherty.
Foul by Neal Maupay (Brentford).
Roderick Miranda (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andreas Bjelland (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Nico Yennaris (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nouha Dicko replaces Léo Bonatini.
Attempt missed. Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Neal Maupay.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rúben Vinagre tries a through ball, but Ivan Cavaleiro is caught offside.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Willy Boly tries a through ball, but Romain Saiss is caught offside.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.
Attempt saved. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Léo Bonatini with a through ball.
Foul by Andreas Bjelland (Brentford).
John Ruddy (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Andreas Bjelland replaces Yoann Barbet.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Conor Coady.
Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.
Attempt missed. Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rúben Vinagre with a cross.
Foul by Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford).
Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Rúben Vinagre.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Rúben Vinagre.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Ryan Woods replaces Kamohelo Mokotjo.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Florian Jozefzoon replaces Jota.
Foul by Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford).
Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Willy Boly.