Barnsley 3-0 Sunderland

Harvey Barnes was making his first start since joining Barnsley on loan from Leicester City

Ike Ugbo and Harvey Barnes scored their first Championship goals as Barnsley beat Sunderland in the first league meeting between the teams for 10 years.

Eighteen-year-old Ugbo, on loan from Chelsea, sidefooted into an empty net to put Paul Heckingbottom's side ahead.

And Barnes, 19, volleyed home after Adam Hammill's cross fell to him.

Sunderland had plenty of possession without an end product and George Moncur slotted home the third after more good work by Ugbo.

It was a second successive Championship defeat by a Yorkshire club for the Black Cats, who were beaten 2-0 at home by Leeds United last weekend.

Reds boss Heckingbottom gave Scottish defender Liam Lindsay his debut in place of suspended skipper Angus MacDonald, and gambled on the youthful promise of Ugbo and Barnes, who both started a match for the first time.

And Barnsley were well on top after the pair both scored in the space of four minutes, with Sunderland's only shot on target before the break a deflected effort by Lewis Grabban.

The away side's hopes of a second-half recovery faded when Moncur showed great composure to find the roof of the net.

Grabban did force Adam Davies to tip an effort over the bar, but Barnsley were not to be denied their second home victory - and first clean sheet - of the season.

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom:

"I'm very happy and I'm pleased for the players because they've deserved it. I think it's been coming, to be honest.

"We have to play to our strengths and try and hide our weaknesses and I think we did that today.

"The most pleasing thing about the win was the storm we weathered at the beginning."

Sunderland manager Simon Grayson:

"They deserved to win the game because they did the basics right. They ran further and harder, they made tackles and that's what the Championship is about.

"It's never acceptable to lose a game and it's certainly not acceptable to lose a game in the manner that we did.

"Too many players wanted to do their own individual stuff instead of playing for the shape of the team. Our fans had a go and rightly so."