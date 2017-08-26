Match ends, Barnsley 3, Sunderland 0.
Barnsley 3-0 Sunderland
Ike Ugbo and Harvey Barnes scored their first Championship goals as Barnsley beat Sunderland in the first league meeting between the teams for 10 years.
Eighteen-year-old Ugbo, on loan from Chelsea, sidefooted into an empty net to put Paul Heckingbottom's side ahead.
And Barnes, 19, volleyed home after Adam Hammill's cross fell to him.
Sunderland had plenty of possession without an end product and George Moncur slotted home the third after more good work by Ugbo.
It was a second successive Championship defeat by a Yorkshire club for the Black Cats, who were beaten 2-0 at home by Leeds United last weekend.
Reds boss Heckingbottom gave Scottish defender Liam Lindsay his debut in place of suspended skipper Angus MacDonald, and gambled on the youthful promise of Ugbo and Barnes, who both started a match for the first time.
And Barnsley were well on top after the pair both scored in the space of four minutes, with Sunderland's only shot on target before the break a deflected effort by Lewis Grabban.
The away side's hopes of a second-half recovery faded when Moncur showed great composure to find the roof of the net.
Grabban did force Adam Davies to tip an effort over the bar, but Barnsley were not to be denied their second home victory - and first clean sheet - of the season.
Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom:
"I'm very happy and I'm pleased for the players because they've deserved it. I think it's been coming, to be honest.
"We have to play to our strengths and try and hide our weaknesses and I think we did that today.
"The most pleasing thing about the win was the storm we weathered at the beginning."
Sunderland manager Simon Grayson:
"They deserved to win the game because they did the basics right. They ran further and harder, they made tackles and that's what the Championship is about.
"It's never acceptable to lose a game and it's certainly not acceptable to lose a game in the manner that we did.
"Too many players wanted to do their own individual stuff instead of playing for the shape of the team. Our fans had a go and rightly so."
Line-ups
Barnsley
- 1Davies
- 2McCarthy
- 18Jackson
- 6LindsayBooked at 40mins
- 24Pearson
- 4Williams
- 7HammillSubstituted forThiamat 90'minutes
- 10Moncur
- 20Potts
- 15BarnesSubstituted forHedgesat 66'minutes
- 19UgboSubstituted forBradshawat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Bradshaw
- 13Townsend
- 16Pinnock
- 26Thiam
- 27Mowatt
- 34Hedges
- 37Bird
Sunderland
- 25Ruiter
- 2Jones
- 18Browning
- 23Koné
- 3OviedoBooked at 77minsSubstituted forMatthewsat 81'minutes
- 26HoneymanSubstituted forKhazriat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17Ndong
- 6Cattermole
- 19McGeadyBooked at 86mins
- 9VaughanSubstituted forGoochat 55'minutes
- 11Grabban
Substitutes
- 1Steele
- 10Khazri
- 16O'Shea
- 21Matthews
- 24Gibson
- 27Gooch
- 29Asoro
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 15,697
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnsley 3, Sunderland 0.
Booking
Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland).
Jason McCarthy (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lynden Gooch.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Mamadou Thiam replaces Adam Hammill.
Attempt missed. Tyias Browning (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wahbi Khazri following a set piece situation.
Lewis Grabban (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Williams (Barnsley).
Booking
Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card.
Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adam Hammill (Barnsley).
Offside, Sunderland. Wahbi Khazri tries a through ball, but Aiden McGeady is caught offside.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Matty Pearson.
Offside, Sunderland. Robbin Ruiter tries a through ball, but Lewis Grabban is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Adam Matthews replaces Bryan Oviedo.
Attempt missed. Jason McCarthy (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Adam Davies.
Attempt saved. Lewis Grabban (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bryan Oviedo.
Booking
Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland).
Adam Hammill (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Aiden McGeady.
Foul by Lee Cattermole (Sunderland).
Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Tom Bradshaw replaces Ike Ugbo.
Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Hedges (Barnsley).
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 3, Sunderland 0. George Moncur (Barnsley) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ike Ugbo.
Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Williams (Barnsley).
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Ryan Hedges replaces Harvey Barnes.
Foul by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland).
Adam Hammill (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Wahbi Khazri replaces George Honeyman.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Lynden Gooch.
Foul by Lamine Koné (Sunderland).
Brad Potts (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Billy Jones (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Aiden McGeady with a cross.