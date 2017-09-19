Close menu
League One
WiganWigan Athletic1NorthamptonNorthampton Town0

Wigan Athletic 1-0 Northampton Town

Michael Jacobs popped up with the only goal as Wigan Athletic beat Northampton Town to move up to second place in League One.

Jacobs, who started his career with the Cobblers, rifled home a beauty from 30 yards just after half-time to settle a game that the home side should have won more comfortably.

Despite dominating for the majority, Wigan could not find further goals, and were almost made to pay by a former player of their own.

However, centre-back Leon Barnett, who joined the Cobblers over the summer, saw his close-range effort superbly saved by Jamie Jones in the Wigan goal.

Sam Morsy came close to doubling the lead in stoppage-time but, after rounding the goalkeeper, his shot hit the far post and rolled across the goal-line before being cleared.

Gavin Massey also came close to scoring for Wigan, who have now won three matches without conceding a goal since suffering their only league defeat so far at table-topping Shrewsbury earlier this month.

Line-ups

Wigan

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 23Jones
  • 2Byrne
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33Burn
  • 26James
  • 5MorsyBooked at 44mins
  • 8Evans
  • 17JacobsBooked at 58mins
  • 11MasseySubstituted forColcloughat 75'minutes
  • 18RobertsSubstituted forPowerat 84'minutes
  • 9GriggSubstituted forToneyat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Elder
  • 4Perkins
  • 6Power
  • 10Toney
  • 14Bruce
  • 27Colclough
  • 31Sarkic

Northampton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13Ingram
  • 2Moloney
  • 5Barnett
  • 6Taylor
  • 3Buchanan
  • 26Poole
  • 11Powell
  • 4KasimSubstituted forLongat 62'minutes
  • 29Grimes
  • 27HanleySubstituted forBowditchat 75'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 9RichardsSubstituted forRevellat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Cornell
  • 7Waters
  • 8Foley
  • 10Revell
  • 15Bowditch
  • 16Pierre
  • 19Long
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse
Attendance:
7,777

Match Stats

Home TeamWiganAway TeamNorthampton
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home9
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wigan Athletic 1, Northampton Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 1, Northampton Town 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Ash Taylor.

  4. Post update

    Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  5. Post update

    Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Regan Poole (Northampton Town).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Powell (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).

  9. Post update

    Matt Grimes (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Regan Poole.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  13. Post update

    Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Regan Poole (Northampton Town).

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Alex Revell (Northampton Town).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Max Power replaces Gary Roberts.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Dan Burn.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic).

  19. Post update

    Daniel Powell (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Ryan Colclough (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 19th September 2017

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury8710125722
2Wigan86111531219
3Peterborough8521168817
4Bradford8521159617
5Blackpool8521148617
6Scunthorpe843193615
7Charlton85031311215
8Fleetwood74121211113
9Rotherham84041510512
10Oxford Utd8332138512
11Blackburn7403117412
12Portsmouth83231110111
13MK Dons8314711-410
14Walsall82331115-49
15Bristol Rovers83051218-69
16Wimbledon822458-38
17Southend8143915-67
18Northampton8215814-67
19Doncaster8134710-36
20Gillingham8134611-56
21Rochdale8134713-66
22Bury8125814-65
23Plymouth8125613-75
24Oldham81161118-74
View full League One table

