Wigan Athletic 1-0 Northampton Town

Michael Jacobs popped up with the only goal as Wigan Athletic beat Northampton Town to move up to second place in League One.

Jacobs, who started his career with the Cobblers, rifled home a beauty from 30 yards just after half-time to settle a game that the home side should have won more comfortably.

Despite dominating for the majority, Wigan could not find further goals, and were almost made to pay by a former player of their own.

However, centre-back Leon Barnett, who joined the Cobblers over the summer, saw his close-range effort superbly saved by Jamie Jones in the Wigan goal.

Sam Morsy came close to doubling the lead in stoppage-time but, after rounding the goalkeeper, his shot hit the far post and rolled across the goal-line before being cleared.

Gavin Massey also came close to scoring for Wigan, who have now won three matches without conceding a goal since suffering their only league defeat so far at table-topping Shrewsbury earlier this month.

