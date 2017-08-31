Bojan Krkic and Giannelli Imbula leave Stoke on loan deals

From the section

Bojan Krkic joined Stoke from Barcelona in July 2014

Stoke City have sent forward Bojan Krkic to Spanish side Alaves and midfielder Giannelli Imbula to French club Toulouse, both on a season's loan.

Former Barcelona forward Bojan, 27, spent the second half of last season on loan at German club Mainz.

Imbula, 24, was signed for a club record £18.3m in February 2016.

But the Belgium-born player made just 23 appearances for Stoke before manager Mark Hughes admitted "things haven't quite worked out".

Meanwhile, Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross has signed a new deal to keep him at the club until 2021.

Shawcross, 29, had been the subject of speculation with one year remaining on his current deal.

