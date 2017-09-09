Sunderland 1-2 Sheffield United

Clayton Donaldson joined Sheffield United from Birmingham City on transfer deadline day

Clayton Donaldson scored twice on his Sheffield United debut to condemn Simon Grayson's Sunderland to a third consecutive Championship defeat.

Donaldson beat goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter at the near post to open the scoring midway through the first half.

The former Birmingham striker doubled his tally on 77 minutes by finding the top corner from David Brooks' through-ball on the counter-attack.

Jack Rodwell then scored a consolation from a free-kick in injury-time.

Donaldson scored just six goals for Birmingham last season, but he took his chances well to move the promoted Blades into fifth place, with 12 points from their opening six games.

The 33-year-old's goals were particularly valuable, considering they were the first United have managed away from home this season.

Rodwell scored from Sunderland's only shot on target in the 94th minute, but left it much too late to trouble Chris Wilder's side.

The Black Cats are winless in the league since 13 August and have taken just five points this season since being relegated from the Premier League.

Sunderland manager Simon Grayson:

"It is like Groundhog Day: we started decent enough, tried to get the first goal on the front foot, and 25 seconds before they put it in our net we nearly score.

"Confidence gets drained out of the team when we concede and that not just this year, it's over a number of years here. We have to overcome that obstacle.

"We have to roll our sleeves up, stick our chests out and get over this obstacle which has been in place for a number of years.

"It's a fragile state of mind, Soon it can change very quickly, we are all in this together, the fans, supporters and the staff. We have to try to ride this storm of negativity."

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder:

"It's a great day for Clayton and a fantastic day for our football club. It was our first away win for six years at this level, so to come to an iconic stadium like this and do it, it was great reward for them all.

"We felt Clayton was what we needed. It's not always available to us but we wanted someone to run in behind, the goals showed everyone what he is all about.

"I've almost signed him eight times. Ask every player he has played with and they will come to the same conclusions: he's hard-working, under-rated, first-class and he is a team player.

"The players went out and produced a solid, fantastic away performance. We are disappointed with their goal at the end, but we were a threat all game."