Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Ipswich Town

Luke Freeman scored his first goal of the season for QPR

Queens Park Rangers maintained their 100% record at Loftus Road this season with a deserved victory over Ipswich.

Jamie Mackie gave them the lead just before half-time when he slid in to meet Pawel Wszolek's cross.

Luke Freeman beat Bartosz Bialkowski from outside the box with a low shot to make it 2-0 shortly after the break.

Bersant Celina pulled a goal back late on with a fine strike from distance, but Tom Adeyemi fired a great chance over the crossbar as QPR held on.

Despite Ipswich's late pressure, QPR were much the better side and could have won by a wider margin had Conor Washington taken chances that came his way, though they were perhaps fortunate that the referee missed a handball in the build-up to their first goal.

He glanced a header narrowly wide from Massimo Luongo's cross, while Bialkowski saved twice to deny Freeman as well as tipping away a shot from Josh Scowen.

Washington then spurned a one-on-one chance, but a goal-mouth scramble in the second half almost saw the home side go 3-0 up.

Ipswich have now suffered consecutive defeats after Mick McCarthy's side won their opening four Championship fixtures.

Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway:

"We had a massive stroke of fortune where the referee should have seen a handball by Massimo Luongo.

"I'd be fuming if I were Mick McCarthy. We (managers and officials) had a meeting in the summer and talked about game-changing moments - well if that's not a game-changing moment I don't know what is.

"Luckily for us today we were able to capitalise on that and then get the second goal. The group is doing what I've asked them to. We fought to the end and I'm delighted with the way we managed to see that through."

Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy:

"It was handball. I've told the referee what I think of the decision and what it's done to the game.

"We've lost the game and I seem like I'm moaning, but it's a handball. The goal before half-time has knocked the stuffing out of us a bit.

"But the defending for the second goal was poor and, 2-0 up at home, QPR are a good side."