Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Ipswich Town
Queens Park Rangers maintained their 100% record at Loftus Road this season with a deserved victory over Ipswich.
Jamie Mackie gave them the lead just before half-time when he slid in to meet Pawel Wszolek's cross.
Luke Freeman beat Bartosz Bialkowski from outside the box with a low shot to make it 2-0 shortly after the break.
Bersant Celina pulled a goal back late on with a fine strike from distance, but Tom Adeyemi fired a great chance over the crossbar as QPR held on.
Despite Ipswich's late pressure, QPR were much the better side and could have won by a wider margin had Conor Washington taken chances that came his way, though they were perhaps fortunate that the referee missed a handball in the build-up to their first goal.
He glanced a header narrowly wide from Massimo Luongo's cross, while Bialkowski saved twice to deny Freeman as well as tipping away a shot from Josh Scowen.
Washington then spurned a one-on-one chance, but a goal-mouth scramble in the second half almost saw the home side go 3-0 up.
Ipswich have now suffered consecutive defeats after Mick McCarthy's side won their opening four Championship fixtures.
Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway:
"We had a massive stroke of fortune where the referee should have seen a handball by Massimo Luongo.
"I'd be fuming if I were Mick McCarthy. We (managers and officials) had a meeting in the summer and talked about game-changing moments - well if that's not a game-changing moment I don't know what is.
"Luckily for us today we were able to capitalise on that and then get the second goal. The group is doing what I've asked them to. We fought to the end and I'm delighted with the way we managed to see that through."
Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy:
"It was handball. I've told the referee what I think of the decision and what it's done to the game.
"We've lost the game and I seem like I'm moaning, but it's a handball. The goal before half-time has knocked the stuffing out of us a bit.
"But the defending for the second goal was poor and, 2-0 up at home, QPR are a good side."
Line-ups
QPR
- 1Smithies
- 20Baptiste
- 5Onuoha
- 18Robinson
- 22WszolekSubstituted forWheelerat 77'minutes
- 21Luongo
- 11Scowen
- 7FreemanBooked at 90mins
- 3Bidwell
- 9WashingtonSubstituted forSmithat 82'minutes
- 12MackieSubstituted forLua Luaat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Furlong
- 14Manning
- 17Smith
- 26Lumley
- 34Osayi-Samuel
- 35Lua Lua
- 36Wheeler
Ipswich
- 33Bialkowski
- 16ConnollyBooked at 90mins
- 12Spence
- 2Iorfa
- 3Knudsen
- 18WardSubstituted forCelinaat 76'minutes
- 8Skuse
- 21DownesBooked at 34minsSubstituted forAdeyemiat 66'minutes
- 9WaghornSubstituted forSearsat 67'minutes
- 10McGoldrick
- 14Garner
Substitutes
- 1Gerken
- 11Celina
- 15Adeyemi
- 17Rowe
- 20Sears
- 30Kenlock
- 39Woolfenden
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 14,060
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 2, Ipswich Town 1.
Kazenga Lua Lua (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Callum Connolly (Ipswich Town).
Booking
Callum Connolly (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kazenga Lua Lua (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Connolly (Ipswich Town).
Kazenga Lua Lua (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town).
Attempt missed. Tom Adeyemi (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dominic Iorfa with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Josh Scowen (Queens Park Rangers).
Callum Connolly (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Jack Robinson.
Attempt blocked. Callum Connolly (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bersant Celina.
Booking
Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers).
Freddie Sears (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Wheeler.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2, Ipswich Town 1. Bersant Celina (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jonas Knudsen.
Foul by Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers).
Callum Connolly (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Freddie Sears (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David McGoldrick.
Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town).
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Dominic Iorfa.
Attempt saved. Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Matt Smith replaces Conor Washington.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Kazenga Lua Lua replaces Jamie Mackie.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jamie Mackie (Queens Park Rangers) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. David Wheeler (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Alex Baptiste (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Bidwell.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Jonas Knudsen.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Callum Connolly.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. David Wheeler replaces Pawel Wszolek.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Massimo Luongo tries a through ball, but Conor Washington is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Bersant Celina replaces Grant Ward.
Foul by Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers).
Tom Adeyemi (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.