Preston North End 1-1 Barnsley

Sean Maguire joined Preston in July for an undisclosed fee

Preston North End had to settle for a draw against Barnsley in the Championship despite Sean Maguire's first goal in English football.

The former Cork City striker headed them in front from Tom Barkhuizen's cross after a spell of early pressure.

But the lead did not last long as Adam Hammill created the opening for Brad Potts to bundle home an equaliser.

Preston's Josh Earl and Maguire forced saves from keeper Adam Davies in injury time, but the visitors held out.

The draw gave Barnsley their first point away from home this season after winning nine times on the road last term.

Preston had not scored more than once in any of their first five league games, but they had Paul Gallagher back for the 500th appearance of his career and started brightly as Jordan Hugill sidefooted an early opportunity just wide.

Maguire tested Adam Davies from Stephy Mavididi's ball into the box, but the keeper could do nothing about his second header three minutes later which gave Preston the lead.

The goal continued Barnsley's run of never having achieved a clean sheet at Deepdale, but their defence stood firm after Potts grabbed his first for the club and Harvey Barnes was just too high with a good effort after coming on as a sub.

Preston manager Alex Neil:

"The disappointing thing is that we spoke about dealing with Hammill down the right and dealing with balls into the box which is where the goal came from.

"It was frustrating that we didn't win the game. We started well but I thought that after 30 minutes it opened up and for the 15 minutes leading up to half-time we needed to make more passes and the game became stretched.

"We had great opportunities to put the game to bed. There were some great chances for us to win the game but we didn't."

Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom:

"I was pleased with the point. It was a good game, both teams going for it in the end. Lots of good performances from everyone so I'm pleased.

"Everyone in front of Adam Davies defended great and he made that one really big save at the end and that's what we've come to expect from him. He's played his part.

"We could have had more quality in the final third. Their goal sprung us into life. We then had a bit more urgency in our play and probably our better chances came on the break at the start of the second half."