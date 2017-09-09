Leeds United 5-0 Burton Albion

Leeds United have scored 14 goals and conceded only once in their past four games

Pierre Michel-Lasogga scored twice on his debut to help Leeds extend their unbeaten start to the season to eight games with victory against Burton.

Lasogga's shot from the edge of the box put Leeds ahead, before Kalvin Phillips fired in to double the advantage.

Pablo Hernandez extended the lead from the penalty spot after Lasogga was pulled down in the box.

Kemar Roofe curled in the fourth and Lasogga headed past keeper Stephen Bywater to complete the scoring.

On-loan Hamburg striker Lasogga scored only once in 20 Bundesliga games for his parent club last season.

But his performance suggested he may be an ideal replacement for Chris Wood, who left Leeds for Burnley for £15m after scoring 30 goals in 48 games last season.

Phillips also chipped in with his third goal of the term, having scored only twice in his career before the start of this campaign, and Roofe has four goals from six appearances after scoring only three times last season.

Thomas Christiansen's side were not flattered by the final scoreline, with Burton failing to add to their league-worst 12 shots on target.

Their lack of attacking threat saw Leeds keeper Felix Wiedwald extend his run of clean sheets to five league games, and Brewers boss Nigel Clough suffered only his second defeat in nine games as a manager against the West Yorkshire club.

Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen on striker Pierre Michel-Lasogga:

"He is a very good striker and he proved that today in his first appearance.

"He scored two nice goals but he also combined well and held the ball up which is very important.

"He started the game after only a few days with the team and his performance and two goals will help him a lot to get that confidence."

"I have to have a direct line with his wife to tell her not to have the baby until Tuesday night."

Burton manager Nigel Clough:

"We couldn't do too much about the quality of the goals they scored. It's very rare you get a goalkeeper that's conceded five goals and can't say he had a chance with any of them.

"It's the nature of Burton Albion in the Championship. We know we're going to lose games.

"It's not nice when you lose 5-0 but you have to hold your hands up sometimes and say the opposition were excellent.

"Leeds' movement and the quality of their finishing was top-class. If they play like that, they're genuine promotion contenders."