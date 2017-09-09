Match ends, Leeds United 5, Burton Albion 0.
Leeds United 5-0 Burton Albion
Pierre Michel-Lasogga scored twice on his debut to help Leeds extend their unbeaten start to the season to eight games with victory against Burton.
Lasogga's shot from the edge of the box put Leeds ahead, before Kalvin Phillips fired in to double the advantage.
Pablo Hernandez extended the lead from the penalty spot after Lasogga was pulled down in the box.
Kemar Roofe curled in the fourth and Lasogga headed past keeper Stephen Bywater to complete the scoring.
On-loan Hamburg striker Lasogga scored only once in 20 Bundesliga games for his parent club last season.
But his performance suggested he may be an ideal replacement for Chris Wood, who left Leeds for Burnley for £15m after scoring 30 goals in 48 games last season.
Phillips also chipped in with his third goal of the term, having scored only twice in his career before the start of this campaign, and Roofe has four goals from six appearances after scoring only three times last season.
Thomas Christiansen's side were not flattered by the final scoreline, with Burton failing to add to their league-worst 12 shots on target.
Their lack of attacking threat saw Leeds keeper Felix Wiedwald extend his run of clean sheets to five league games, and Brewers boss Nigel Clough suffered only his second defeat in nine games as a manager against the West Yorkshire club.
Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen on striker Pierre Michel-Lasogga:
"He is a very good striker and he proved that today in his first appearance.
"He scored two nice goals but he also combined well and held the ball up which is very important.
"He started the game after only a few days with the team and his performance and two goals will help him a lot to get that confidence."
"I have to have a direct line with his wife to tell her not to have the baby until Tuesday night."
Burton manager Nigel Clough:
"We couldn't do too much about the quality of the goals they scored. It's very rare you get a goalkeeper that's conceded five goals and can't say he had a chance with any of them.
"It's the nature of Burton Albion in the Championship. We know we're going to lose games.
"It's not nice when you lose 5-0 but you have to hold your hands up sometimes and say the opposition were excellent.
"Leeds' movement and the quality of their finishing was top-class. If they play like that, they're genuine promotion contenders."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 13Wiedwald
- 2Ayling
- 18Jansson
- 6Cooper
- 8AnitaSubstituted forDallasat 45'minutes
- 14O'KaneSubstituted forKlichat 56'minutes
- 23Phillips
- 7Roofe
- 21Sáiz
- 19Hernández
- 9LasoggaSubstituted forGrotat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lonergan
- 10Alioski
- 11Grot
- 15Dallas
- 22Cibicki
- 35Shaughnessy
- 43Klich
Burton
- 1Bywater
- 2Brayford
- 23Buxton
- 6Turner
- 3Warnock
- 5McFadzeanBooked at 34minsSubstituted forDyerat 38'minutes
- 20MasonSubstituted forPalmerat 66'minutes
- 8Lund
- 4Allen
- 9ScannellSubstituted forSordellat 60'minutes
- 10Akins
Substitutes
- 11Dyer
- 12Flanagan
- 13Ripley
- 15Naylor
- 16Varney
- 17Sordell
- 19Palmer
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 33,404
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home30
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away0
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 5, Burton Albion 0.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Marvin Sordell (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Brayford (Burton Albion).
Attempt blocked. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stuart Dallas.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Matthew Palmer.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Stephen Bywater.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kemar Roofe.
Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by John Brayford (Burton Albion).
Attempt missed. Jamie Allen (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matthew Lund.
Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).
Matthew Lund (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ben Turner.
Attempt blocked. Jay-Roy Grot (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.
Attempt missed. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Samuel Sáiz.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Matthew Palmer replaces Joe Mason.
Felix Wiedwald (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Mason (Burton Albion).
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Liam Cooper.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Jay-Roy Grot replaces Pierre-Michel Lasogga.
Foul by Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Leeds United).
Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Marvin Sordell replaces Sean Scannell.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 5, Burton Albion 0. Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kemar Roofe.
Attempt missed. Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jake Buxton.
Attempt blocked. Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Mateusz Klich replaces Eunan O'Kane.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 4, Burton Albion 0. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pierre-Michel Lasogga.
Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).
Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Stephen Bywater.
Attempt saved. Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Samuel Sáiz with a through ball.